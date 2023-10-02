After quarterback Jalon Daniels was not on the field during Kansas’ 40-14 loss to Texas on Saturday, head coach Lance Leipold was ready to move on to the next game against UCF.

As the Jayhawks prepare for the Knights, Daniels remains day-to-day, and did not practice on Monday.

“I view it as a day to day situation right now according to our training staff and we'll see where that goes,” Leipold said. “I know he's working at it. He and I had multiple conversations yesterday and today already and we have to see where it takes us.”

Leipold was transparent with the level of concern around the program. He also talked about how hard backup Jason Bean’s situation was without any preparation going into the game. This week, Bean will be ready for whatever Daniels’ status is on Saturday.

“Well of course when your starting quarterback wasn't available it's concerning and he's not practiced on the first day of prep,” Leipold said. “And right now Jason's not happy with the way he played. He gets a chance to get more reps and give him some work and prepare for whatever happens.”

As Daniels tries to get back to a point where he is consistently healthy, he is meeting with the trainers and medical. Leipold was asked if there has been discussion of shutting Daniels down to see if he can get better.

"No, not at all," Leipold said. "That's never been brought up."