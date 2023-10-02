Jalon Daniels does not practice, Leipold says it is day to day
After quarterback Jalon Daniels was not on the field during Kansas’ 40-14 loss to Texas on Saturday, head coach Lance Leipold was ready to move on to the next game against UCF.
As the Jayhawks prepare for the Knights, Daniels remains day-to-day, and did not practice on Monday.
“I view it as a day to day situation right now according to our training staff and we'll see where that goes,” Leipold said. “I know he's working at it. He and I had multiple conversations yesterday and today already and we have to see where it takes us.”
Leipold was transparent with the level of concern around the program. He also talked about how hard backup Jason Bean’s situation was without any preparation going into the game. This week, Bean will be ready for whatever Daniels’ status is on Saturday.
“Well of course when your starting quarterback wasn't available it's concerning and he's not practiced on the first day of prep,” Leipold said. “And right now Jason's not happy with the way he played. He gets a chance to get more reps and give him some work and prepare for whatever happens.”
As Daniels tries to get back to a point where he is consistently healthy, he is meeting with the trainers and medical. Leipold was asked if there has been discussion of shutting Daniels down to see if he can get better.
"No, not at all," Leipold said. "That's never been brought up."
The line-up shifted 30 minutes before game time when Bean was told he would be the starter. Leipold said that they “never did have a rhythm offensively.”
Going into the game, Kansas was No.1 in the nation on third down conversion percentage, but went 0-for-8 in the loss.
“We didn't convert third downs and we had some drops early in the game that would have been tough catches,” Leipold said.
The coaching staff will prepare with Bean to start the week. The Jayhawks already had their hands full going into the No.3 team in the nation’s stadium, and Leipold does not want the last minute maneuver to take away from what Texas was able to do.
“I think they're an excellent football team," he said. "So I'm not going to take away anything from what could or should have that we didn't do that would take away from Texas,”
The message has been clear since the game ended in Austin, and that is that they need to turn their focus towards UCF. Even as the Jayhawks go through this week of preparation with the status of their starting quarterback looming, they will be more prepared than they were against the Longhorns.
“Obviously the proof will be by Saturday, but you know, we need to turn the page and I think they did,” Leipold said.