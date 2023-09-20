“I had to find some teammates to be able to help me out,” he said. “I was kind of scrambling around those last few days to be able to get the tickets, but I was able to get it done.”

Daniels went to his teammates to see if he borrow some from them.

“I had 37 tickets reserved and I believe that there were some family members who still purchased their own tickets,” Daniels said. “So, I definitely had 40 plus people that were at that game.”

The first road game was in Reno, which is a lot closer to his family and friends on the west coast. He had a big group on hand to watch him play against Nevada.

Jalon Daniels is ready to be back in The Booth when the Jayhawks play BYU in front of a sold out crowd.

The athletic department announced Tuesday the BYU game was an official sellout. It will match two undefeated teams and Daniels said the home crowd can play a factor.

“We need the fans out there, you know they make a big difference in how the game goes,” Daniels said. “When we went out there in Nevada, their crowd was out there you know. That was my first time from last year being able to feel the difference between being in a home game and being in a way game and the difference between the crowd being with you and against you is definitely there. I would definitely say pack The Booth, we need you guys at the Big 12 opener and let's get right.”

Last week the Nevada defense came up with some big plays at the right time and they were able to get pressure on Daniels. He knows they have another challenge with the BYU defense.

“They're a very physical team,” he said. “I mean, you could tell on film that they're going to get after you, they're going to move around on the ball, and they're very consistent with what they do. And you could tell that they're a disciplined team. They're following every rule that's being put on that defense. And that just means that we're going to have to be able to play sound football.”

