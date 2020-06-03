Jalon Daniels is under a month away from reporting to Kansas and he’s been doing everything he can to be ready.

He’s been staying in shape and throwing when he can although many parts of California have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. One thing Daniels did is prepare himself mentally and review some of the Jayhawks games from last year.

“I went on YouTube and looked at the last six games of the season,” Daniels said. “Those were the games Coach Dearmon was at offensive coordinator to basically get a feel of the offense I'm going to be in.”

So, what did he learn?

“Well, I never really knew a lot about how Carter Stanley played, but looking back at the film, the first game that I watched, the Texas game,” he said. “That was Coach Dearmon's first game on offense and they put up a lot of points.”

After watching the offense and seeing the scheme Dearmon installed, Daniels believes it will suit his strengths.

“Carter Stanley played well and showed a lot of glimpses of plays that I could make,” Daniels said. “Especially with the running plays, like the fakes on the defensive ends, how he'll run the ball and then throw the ball if the corner comes down on a wide receiver. I saw a lot of plays I feel compatible with.”