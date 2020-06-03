Jalon Daniels has studied the offense, ready to report
Jalon Daniels is under a month away from reporting to Kansas and he’s been doing everything he can to be ready.
He’s been staying in shape and throwing when he can although many parts of California have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. One thing Daniels did is prepare himself mentally and review some of the Jayhawks games from last year.
“I went on YouTube and looked at the last six games of the season,” Daniels said. “Those were the games Coach Dearmon was at offensive coordinator to basically get a feel of the offense I'm going to be in.”
So, what did he learn?
“Well, I never really knew a lot about how Carter Stanley played, but looking back at the film, the first game that I watched, the Texas game,” he said. “That was Coach Dearmon's first game on offense and they put up a lot of points.”
After watching the offense and seeing the scheme Dearmon installed, Daniels believes it will suit his strengths.
“Carter Stanley played well and showed a lot of glimpses of plays that I could make,” Daniels said. “Especially with the running plays, like the fakes on the defensive ends, how he'll run the ball and then throw the ball if the corner comes down on a wide receiver. I saw a lot of plays I feel compatible with.”
Although Daniels hasn’t been in many organized workouts or throwing sessions, he has found a way to keep his skills going. He worked out with his high school coach and threw any chance he could.
“I haven’t thrown as much as I want because everything has been shut down,” he said. “I have thrown some but they even had the parks closed so there weren’t many places to go.”
One thing that has been a constant is staying in touch with Dearmon. The offensive coordinator is the one who found Daniels and started recruiting him last summer.
“I've talked to Coach Dearmon a lot since the entire coronavirus thing,” Daniels said. “He basically keeps in contact checking up on me and makes sure I'm good. He’s been making sure I’m excited and ready to get to Kansas.”
Daniels has his plane ticket booked and will leave California on June 29. He’s looking forward to meeting his teammates and the recruits who have been in a group chat since they signed.
“We're all in a group chat to keep in contact with everybody,” he said. “There are a lot of different personalities and it's something I've really been looking forward to seeing everyone in person. I've met everyone on social media, but I've never really met them in person. The main thing that I can say we're all ecstatic about is being able to play as a team and being one of the first recruiting classes for Les Miles.”