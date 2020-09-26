JayhawkSlant - Jalon Daniels high school coach breaks down his game and more

Jalon Daniels high school coach breaks down his game and more
On Friday I had the chance to talk with Travis Clark, who coached Jalon Daniels in high school. Daniels transferred to Lawndale High and led them to a CIF state title as a junior. Clark gives a lot of good insight into the true freshman, who started for the Jayhawks against Baylor.
Can you talk about coaching Jalon and what were some of the things that made him a good quarterback for your program?
Well, the most important thing that Jalon has as a player, is his intelligence. He's an intelligent kid on and off the football field. So that gives him an opportunity to be successful right there.
He has great work ethic. The kid is loyal, and a committed young man. When he makes up his mind, he's all in and he will work tirelessly until his goals are accomplished. That's just a testament to his family. Jalon's been raised well. He's a polite kid, has great manners, and he's tenacious on the football field. He wants to win. He’s cool and calm and nothing rattles him.
I'm a yeller and playing for me, I wanted to get him tough and thicken his skin. He's a kid I could yell at the top of my lungs, and he'd just look at me and go, "Yes, coach."
You can go far with somebody like that, especially being the extension as a coach on the football field, as the position of quarterback. He's got to be my extension mentally, physically on the field. He has all those characteristics to be successful. And I know the things that he lacks, Coach Dearmon is going to give it to him. He's in a perfect place.
Talk about Jalon physically, and what do you like about him as a player?
Jalon could throw the ball out the stadium, first of all. People are surprised about that. He's probably throwing that thing 75, 80 yards on a rope. And then physically, he came to our program. He was more of a spread guy. You didn't think that he was a runner, but Jalon could run the ball. Jalon is probably 200-205 pounds. He's a very stout, muscular young man, with good speed, and very athletic. He is going to give people problems with his legs.
Have you had a chance to talk with him much lately?
I've talked to Jalon several times. I actually had a conversation with him just about two days ago. The greatest thing Jalon told me about being at Kansas is he loves every single player on his team. And that just struck me because he emphasized that.
I asked him how he’s doing and said ‘Coach Clark, I love my teammates. I love them. We're really close.’ And that's all culture. That's coaching. That's a foundational thing. That's the kind of thing that creates champions.
Because when the culture is good, the kids start running through doors for you and walls. And it changes your culture. And for him, that's the first that stuck to my brain, when I asked the question. And that just hit me really hard because I know how special that is.”