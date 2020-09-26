JayhawkSlant - Jalon Daniels high school coach breaks down his game and more

On Friday I had the chance to talk with Travis Clark, who coached Jalon Daniels in high school. Daniels transferred to Lawndale High and led them to a CIF state title as a junior. Clark gives a lot of good insight into the true freshman, who started for the Jayhawks against Baylor.

Well, the most important thing that Jalon has as a player, is his intelligence. He's an intelligent kid on and off the football field. So that gives him an opportunity to be successful right there.

He has great work ethic. The kid is loyal, and a committed young man. When he makes up his mind, he's all in and he will work tirelessly until his goals are accomplished. That's just a testament to his family. Jalon's been raised well. He's a polite kid, has great manners, and he's tenacious on the football field. He wants to win. He’s cool and calm and nothing rattles him.

I'm a yeller and playing for me, I wanted to get him tough and thicken his skin. He's a kid I could yell at the top of my lungs, and he'd just look at me and go, "Yes, coach."

You can go far with somebody like that, especially being the extension as a coach on the football field, as the position of quarterback. He's got to be my extension mentally, physically on the field. He has all those characteristics to be successful. And I know the things that he lacks, Coach Dearmon is going to give it to him. He's in a perfect place.