Jalon Daniels on schedule, looks good in workouts

“He's right on schedule,” Leipold said. “He's doing everything. Trent Carter, our trainer who does an outstanding job, told me about three weeks ago that he saw Jalon throwing the ball as well as he's seen him.”

Speaking at the Topeka Jayhawk Club Golf Tournament he said reports from the training staff are positive.

Jalon Daniels missed spring football, but all signs say he will be ready when fall camp starts next month. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said his quarterback appears to be on schedule.

Leipold said Daniels was working out with Emmanuel Henderson and throwing it 70-75 yards. Carter watched Daniels throw in a recent workout and everything looked good.

“He (Carter) goes, ‘Of all the years I've worked with Jalon, I don't know if I've seen Jalon throw the ball that far,’” Leipold said. “He was asking Jalon, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I didn't realize really how fast Emmanuel Henderson is, so I've got to let go of it a little bit sooner I can catch up.’ He's on schedule, he'll be doing everything.”

One of the questions going into spring football was replacing the top four wide receivers. Heading into the summer Leipold likes where the newcomers and the position group stands after evaluating them in the spring.

“I really think that that group met and maybe even exceeded our expectations in the spring,” he said. “Like many of the transfers, I thought we would have a few more bumps in the transition and understanding how we go about it holistically with that group of transfers, and we didn't. And that's what I was really surprised and pleased about.”

The latest addition to the receiver group, Bryson Canty, arrived on campus over the weekend.

“Levi Wentz has shown the ability to go up and make plays,” Leipold said. “I really like Cam Pickett and his all around type of play. Canty just got here, were excited to get him going. When he was moving in I'm like, ‘Dang, he's a little taller than I remembered on his visit.’”