Jalon Daniels on spring football, the offense, replacing Lassiter

Last year Daniels took over the starting job and helped the Jayhawks show progress. He finished the season with 860 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 69.2 percent of his passes.

“I had a little hiccup towards the end of the season, but I'm just doing as much as Coach Leipold wants me to do right now,” Daniels said. “Until he wants me to go full go, then I'm just going to do as much as I can to get better with the rest of my team.”

Jalon Daniels is going through drills with the team, but when the activity increases, he is sitting out as he progresses from an injury late last year.

Offensive coordinator Andy said he noticed a more confident Daniels along with being more physically developed.

“The off season for me has really just been, trying to get faster, trying to get bigger, and really just working on quarterback mental part, just going back on the film, looking up the mistake that I did make last season, looking at all the mistakes that were made last season and just going over the different film from different college games,” Daniels said.

“Just getting different looks from different conferences, getting different looks offensively, and really just getting a good feel of how defensive players want to play our offense.”

Last year Daniels was locked in a quarterback competition with Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick. Bean returns and Kendrick transferred to New Mexico.

“I'm just going in with the same mindset that I went into last year during spring ball,” Daniels said. “I’m just trying to focus on myself, trying to just get better as a quarterback. The past is the past. I can't really worry about that now, really just got to keep focusing on the future and just keep getting one percent better every day.”

Another quarterback who is competing with the group is Ben Easters who redshirted last year. The former three-star quarterback is getting more reps in spring practice and Daniels has seen improvement from him since he arrived.

“I've sat here and watched him grow when he got here early last spring,” Daniels said. “He's had a major turnaround when it comes down to breaking film, when it comes down to making off-platform throws, on-platform throws. I've sat there and watched Ben grow tremendously since last year. We're just going to keep on pushing each other in the quarterback room.”

Looking at the offense one of the question marks going into the spring is replacing Kwamie Lassiter. He was the main target for the Jayhawks last year. He was targeting twice as many times as any other receiver on the roster.

Daniels believes they have quality players returning who can fill that void.

“I have a lot of faith in our receiving room,” Daniels said. “Just because we lost KJ does not mean that we've lost our offense. I feel like anybody in that room can do anything with the ball in their hands. If they get put on the field and get put in that situation, I guarantee that they're going to make the play.”