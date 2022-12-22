“I told my mom around this time last year that I probably wasn’t going to be home for Christmas,” Daniels said. “I told her from the end of that last game I hope you don’t think I’m going to be around this time next year and, honestly, probably for the rest of my career.”

And on Christmas Day, Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) will pack its bags for Memphis to face Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl slated for Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the first bowl showing for the Jayhawks since 2008 under former coach Mark Mangino.

After the 2021 regular-season finale, a 34-28 loss to West Virginia at home, Daniels told his mother not to expect him for the holidays next year. Kansas opened its next season with five consecutive wins, sitting at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll for two weeks.

Six wins and a bowl game for Kansas football, a team evaluated at 2.5 wins ahead of Lance Leipold’s second season as head coach, may have sounded like a stretch four months ago. But quarterback Jalon Daniels was hedging his bets on a bowl game long before that.

Daniels sustained a shoulder injury just before halftime in Week 6’s 38-31 loss to then No. 17 TCU, – the very same team that’s gearing up for No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 – missing the next four games. In Daniels’ place, backup Jason Bean took over and later captured the highly coveted sixth win vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State on homecoming.

Returning for the final two games of the regular season, Daniels threw for a combined 398 yards and two touchdowns ahead of the Liberty Bowl. Daniels, named All-Big 12 Second Team, ended the regular season throwing for 1,470 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games.

Before his injury and after Kansas’ hot start, Daniels had the chance to chat with the KU program’s all-time, career-leading passer – Todd Reesing. Daniels leaned on this exchange and said it keep him grounded through the ups and downs of his junior season.

“It was more of a ‘go out there and have fun because you never know when it’s over,’” Daniels recalled from his talks with Reesing. “Not everybody gets a chance to play in the NFL, though I do have the aspiration to able to go there. Not everybody makes it there. His main thing with me was just, ‘stay where your feet are, play by play.’”

But Daniels is no stranger to adversity. The Lawndale, California, native made his career start at just 17 years old and watched the coach that recruited him, Les Miles, depart the program before his second semester wrapped.

Originally listed as a two-star quarterback by Rivals, Daniels had a shadow cast over him long before he arrived in Lawrence. The “Heisman Hopeful” attention garnered early into the regular season was a surreal experience, according to Daniels.

“Growing up with the guys that were in my class – DJ Uiagalelei, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud – there was a lot of clout around their names being so young,” Daniels said. “And for me, it was just like ‘Alright, I guess I just play football,’ but now that it feels like we’re definitely on that same type of scale and spectrum, it means a lot.”

Next week’s matchup with Arkansas will test the capacity of a Kansas offense that averages 34.2 points and 424.2 yards per game. The Razorbacks’ man coverage includes the SEC’s third-best tackler in linebacker Drew Sanders.

Daniels said that Arkansas’ ability to create movement and stick defenders right in the box has stood out on tape this week.

“They play a lot of games up front,” Daniels said. “Three down, four down fronts and three safeties high. They can run a lot of man coverage with the DBs that they have.”

Chasing a seventh win, which would give Kansas its first winning season since 2008, the Jayhawks are working overtime this winter. Daniels hopes to knock out two birds with one stone, capturing a win at the Liberty Bowl and giving his program an edge on spring ball.

“These extra practices mean a lot for us as a program,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot of teams in the nation right now who don’t these extra projection practices and to be able to get these, however many extra practices before spring ball allows us to be able to let a lot of young guys be able to go out there and learn and get a handle on stuff before we hop into spring practices.”