Jalon Daniels said Kansas felt like home
Jalon Daniels wrapped up his recruiting process with Kansas taking a visit to Lawrence the final weekend before signing day.
Coming from the west coast, it was his first trip to the Sunflower State.
“Everything stood out to me,” Daniels said. “Honestly, I feel like people were treating me great. It was my first time out in Lawrence and everybody was just coming up to me, treating me as if I was in Los Angeles. My family loved it. My mom and dad, they loved it there.”
Daniels was a long-time target of offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who watched Daniels film for 10 months before the Jayhawks offered. It also gave him a chance to talk with Dearmon and get to know him.
Once he took his visit to Lawrence the quarterback felt like he left already knowing the Jayhawks offense.
“When I first got there, he started breaking down the offense to me,” Daniels said of Dearmon. “He made it so simple for me to understand the offense because it was the first time that I had seen him explain it. He made it easy as if I was on the team last year.”
As a junior Daniels led Lawndale to a CIF state title in 2018 and another successful season this year. He said Dearmon is excited to have him join the team this summer.
“He was always talking about how fired he was about me coming to come play for the Jayhawks,” Daniels said. “It was something I really appreciated.”
During the visit Daniels said another highlight was visiting with Les Miles in his office where he shared a lot of time with his parents.
“My mom, dad, and coach Miles sat in his office, and we were just talked about a lot of stories that we had,” he said. “My mom and dad were telling him some stories. He was telling us some stories that he had earlier in his career. We just laughed a lot.”
In his career at Lawndale, Daniels threw for over 4,000 yards and accounted for 2,000 more in the running game. He committed early to Middle Tennessee before changing his final pick to Kansas.
“Everything went by so fast,” Daniels said. “I really have to thank God about everything. Everything he's done for me. He put me in one of the best positions that I've ever could have been in, in my whole entire life. My mom and dad just supported me throughout the whole entire way. I'll tell you one thing. When I was out there in Lawrence, it felt like I was home.”