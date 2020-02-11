Jalon Daniels wrapped up his recruiting process with Kansas taking a visit to Lawrence the final weekend before signing day.

Coming from the west coast, it was his first trip to the Sunflower State.

“Everything stood out to me,” Daniels said. “Honestly, I feel like people were treating me great. It was my first time out in Lawrence and everybody was just coming up to me, treating me as if I was in Los Angeles. My family loved it. My mom and dad, they loved it there.”

Daniels was a long-time target of offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who watched Daniels film for 10 months before the Jayhawks offered. It also gave him a chance to talk with Dearmon and get to know him.

Once he took his visit to Lawrence the quarterback felt like he left already knowing the Jayhawks offense.

“When I first got there, he started breaking down the offense to me,” Daniels said of Dearmon. “He made it so simple for me to understand the offense because it was the first time that I had seen him explain it. He made it easy as if I was on the team last year.”