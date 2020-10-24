JayhawkSlant - Jalon Daniels showing signs what future could bring

Jalon Daniels was a question mark all week, but ended up showing in practice he was healthy enough to get the start against Kansas State.

There were times against the Wildcats, Daniels flashed signs what he can bring to the offense in the future.

“His practice this week is what won the spot,” said Kansas head coach Les Miles. “What he did was he showed his abilities to hit balls that were tight throws and in my opinion, had a really good week, competed extremely well. We anticipate that his accuracy will pick up.”

Daniels accounted for 258 total yards including 207 yards passing that included an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards and two scores.

When asked about Daniel’s running numbers, Miles said he likes the way he throws the ball.

“It’s not his biggest weapon,” Miles said. “He can really throw it. He just needs to get some more confidence there, and spend some time throwing the ball so he’s going to give us as well a very mobile, very confident runner.”