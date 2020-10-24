JayhawkSlant - Jalon Daniels showing signs what future could bring

Jalon Daniels showing signs what future could bring
Jalon Daniels was a question mark all week, but ended up showing in practice he was healthy enough to get the start against Kansas State.
There were times against the Wildcats, Daniels flashed signs what he can bring to the offense in the future.
“His practice this week is what won the spot,” said Kansas head coach Les Miles. “What he did was he showed his abilities to hit balls that were tight throws and in my opinion, had a really good week, competed extremely well. We anticipate that his accuracy will pick up.”
Daniels accounted for 258 total yards including 207 yards passing that included an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards and two scores.
When asked about Daniel’s running numbers, Miles said he likes the way he throws the ball.
“It’s not his biggest weapon,” Miles said. “He can really throw it. He just needs to get some more confidence there, and spend some time throwing the ball so he’s going to give us as well a very mobile, very confident runner.”
One mistake Daniels made was an interception late in the second quarter. Kansas was trailing 13-0 with 5:26 remaining until halftime when Daniels rolled right stopped, and attempted a throwback to the left side.
It was picked off by Justin Gardner who jogged into the end zone.
Daniels who will turn 18 years old this week, will make mistakes. But you can see some of positives he brings in arm strength and the way he runs with the football. And he has shown his teammates he has the maturity to lead.
“I feel like he played good, but just like the rest of us he could’ve played better,” said wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter. “We all can make better plays and just extend drives in my opinion. JD is going to be a great quarterback because if he messes up, he puts it behind him and moves on to the next play. He’s got a lot of talent and is going to be a real good quarterback.”
Lassiter hooked up with Daniels for seven receptions against Kansas State, which was a game-high for both teams.
“He has a rocket arm that can go all over the field,” Lassiter said. “He can throw from one hash to the other side of the field and once he starts clicking, like it's supposed to be, he's going to be real good.”