"What they have maybe makes them a little bit more unique is they're going to take five guys up front, like you're saying, that are bigger bodies,” Kotelnicki said. “A lot of times, maybe those outside guys are a little bit lighter and they kind of are sliding in and out, but they've got a good secondary."

The Illini are going to provide a different look than a lot of other college football programs. Their size is what pops out to Kotelnicki.

“They did lose a couple of guys at graduation last year…, but they were locking down to play man coverage a lot.” Kotelnicki said. “They were able to add those extra guys in the box and get away with playing some bigger bodies in there.”

The Illinois defense was able to rely on their secondary a lot last year. It helped when they had Devon Witherspoon, the future No.5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, even without Witherspoon, Kotelnicki is giving the Illini plenty of respect.

After a week one win with backup quarterback Jason Bean, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is gearing up for an Illinois defense that could pose a threat. The Jayhawk offense will have a lot to prove against a defense that only allowed 12.77 points per game last season.

Jayhawks succeeding in getting yards after catch

In an offense that contains a lot of short routes that allow receivers to get out in space, the need for yards after the catch is high for the Kansas offense. Lawrence Arnold had four catches for 77 yards, stretching short catches into big plays on the way.

“LJ had two catches on these little hitch routes, and on both times he immediately caught the ball and went forward,” Kotelnicki said. “He caught the ball around five and a half yards. And both times he moved forward for twelve. Both times resulted in first downs.”

Kotelnicki knows how important those plays are to be able to extend drives, and also knows that they can go unnoticed.

“It's not an explosive play, and it's not a guy who broke 30 tackles and that made some sort of top ten play, but important to a drive and having success while we're on the field for that series,” Kotelnicki said. “And so those guys, individuals, and specifically the receiver group, recognizes that, sees that, and that's showing up in games and when we're doing live action and practice or scrimmages. So it's been good.”







Offensive execution was good after grading the first game

One of the biggest things an offensive coordinator wants to see from his unit in week one is execution. With the most returning production in the country, the Kansas offense had a head start.

Kotelnicki liked what he saw from his wide variety of returners. He was especially happy with how they blocked on the outside, something that they had emphasized throughout the offseason.

"After looking at last fall, last year, showing up on tape, some things in the perimeter, some of the perimeter blocking,” Kotelnicki said. “Again, things that if you're just casually watching the game, it's a gain of seven, but that could easily have been a gain of two had we not executed the technique that we needed to. In turn, that shows up to create some explosive plays as the game goes on. So things like you see in the perimeter blocking, there's a lot of great effort on the film, which is awesome.”

Kotelnicki continued to express his happiness with the effort especially as the offense continued to execute even as the lead against Missouri State widened. They scored on every drive of the second half and pulled away for an easy win.

“We call it when you make the opponent tap out, and there's a couple of times in that film where you see our whole offense rallying to a long run or a pass, and the other colored jersey would stop and watch our guys run past them ass the play is still going on,” Kotelnicki said. "So those sort of things that we emphasize and kind of demand in our program are showing up when we're playing games.”





Jalon Daniels sill increasing the reps in practice

The question of the week is whether or not Jalon Daniels will be playing. Head coach Lance Leipold stated that Daniels had been taking more reps in practice on Monday.

On Tuesday, Kotelnicki said Daniels is continuing down the same path. He did not get into a lot of detail but quickly explained Daniels could be on the road back.

"Yep, he took a lot of reps,” Kotelnicki said.