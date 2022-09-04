The Jayhawks had an impressive performance on offense against Tennessee Tech. Quarterback Jalon Daniels said they a lot of depth and players who can turn in a big play.

“We have a lot of guys who are able to make a play with the ball in their hands, and we got a glimpse of it,” Daniels said. “So, we just want to be able to build off game one today and be able to keep going forward.”

Daniels was satisfied with his game to start the season and talked about nine different players catching passes.

“I mean, for me, I feel it was a pretty good day offensively,” he said. “Made a few mistakes myself that I need to go back and film, and be able to make corrections off of those, but just want to be able to push off game one.

“I definitely feel like they (receivers) did pretty good. When the ball came to them, they were able to make a play on the ball. There's a few things that I need to clean up, as a quarterback, to be able to put them in better situations. But all for all, I feel like our receivers did a pretty good job tonight.”

Daniels talked about the interception he threw, the performance of the running backs and what it was like to come out and see a good crowd. See everything Daniels had to say in his post-game interview.