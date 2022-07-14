Jalon Daniels talks spring recovery, gives his two cents on QB room

Jalon Daniels changed the narrative of Kansas football late last season.

The Lawndale, California product fueled the Jayhawks’ competitive jolt late last season, raising eyebrows towards Lance Leipold’s rebuild in Lawrence and made a strong case for starting quarterback duties in 2022.

Daniels, a returning junior, finished last season connecting 81-117 passes for 860 yards through just six showings – including a 57-56 overtime victory over Texas in Austin – after sitting under original starter Jason Bean and burning his redshirt.

Having arrived in Lawrence back in 2020, Daniels started his college career at just 17 when he got the call up in Week 2 at Baylor as a freshman. One year later, Kansas looked to Daniels for guidance, and he answered. “At the end of the day, I'm the type of person that wants to fight for the people that's around him,” Daniels said. “It definitely took a lot of conversations with God and a lot of conversations with my teammates, but at the end of the day, Coach Leipold said that it was my decision.”

Daniels added that his body development has been paving the way for his game heading into fall camp, crediting strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve.

“I feel like whatever goal that you have for your body, he’s able to help you get there,” Daniels said of Gildersleeve.

After taking some critical shots during his freshman season, Daniels sought out the weight room to give himself a physical edge against Big 12 defenses.

“My freshman year, I was way too small,” Daniels said. “I was 17 going against grown men out there. There were 23, 24-year-olds out there. I just want to be able to keep building my body for the next level. Because I’m not just thinking about college, I’m thinking about the NFL and what I can do to better myself.”

A slow spring hindered Daniels’ ability to hit the ground running this offseason, saying he “definitely didn’t feel come in at 100%” but by the end of spring practices, he was back to full strength.

Daniels will be joined by redshirt senior Jason Bean – who started KU’s first nine games last year – again in the race for the starting job. They’ll be accompanied by returners Jordan Preston, Ben Easters, and incoming freshman Jack Johnson to round out the quarterback's room.

“I feel like as a quarterback room, we're definitely all comfortable with each other,” Daniels said. “We're fine with helping each other get better.”

Daniels continued: “At the end of the day, we know that football is the "next-man-up" mentality. I could get hurt. Bean could get hurt. When you see what happened last year, you have to make sure that the people that are around you are ready to go in, no matter what the situation is.”