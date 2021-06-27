Jalon Peoples always stayed loyal to Kansas

Two weeks ago, Jalon Peoples said he would announce his commitment on Twitter. He said it coming off his official visit to Kansas, which had the Jayhawk faithful feeling good about their chances.

But Peoples decided he would be patient and announced he would go on two more official visits to Texas Tech and Baylor.

That news had the Kansas fan base concerned.

In the end little did anyone know Peoples was using the visits to Lubbock and Waco to compare them to Kansas. Right after his visit to Baylor this afternoon he announced he was committing to Kansas.

“I showed them (KU) my true loyalty,” Peoples said. “I told them what it was. I went to take my visits to see other schools. And KU come out on top so that's what I'm going with. And that's where I will be for next three to four years.”

Peoples is one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas area. He plays for Cedar Hill, one of the top programs in the state. Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones recruits the area and started early with Peoples.