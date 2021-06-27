Jalon Peoples always stayed loyal to Kansas
Two weeks ago, Jalon Peoples said he would announce his commitment on Twitter. He said it coming off his official visit to Kansas, which had the Jayhawk faithful feeling good about their chances.
But Peoples decided he would be patient and announced he would go on two more official visits to Texas Tech and Baylor.
That news had the Kansas fan base concerned.
In the end little did anyone know Peoples was using the visits to Lubbock and Waco to compare them to Kansas. Right after his visit to Baylor this afternoon he announced he was committing to Kansas.
“I showed them (KU) my true loyalty,” Peoples said. “I told them what it was. I went to take my visits to see other schools. And KU come out on top so that's what I'm going with. And that's where I will be for next three to four years.”
Peoples is one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas area. He plays for Cedar Hill, one of the top programs in the state. Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones recruits the area and started early with Peoples.
Soon after the Jayhawks offered a scholarship Chevis Jackson joined in as the position coach.
“I'm believing that Coach Jackson, Coach Leipold and Coach Jones and I believe we can turn this thing around,” Peoples said.
He told the coaches today he was giving them his verbal commitment.
“Oh, they were live,” he said. “The coaches, they didn't even believe it. Coach Jackson told me he was scared and said I'm one of his top corners. I'm really the only corner that he wanted, and I made his dream come true. He told me KU's jumping right now.”
Peoples said it came down to more than just football. He chose the Jayhawks because the staff made him see things other than just football on his visit.
“Ever since I got there on my visit the coaches came up to meet you,” he said. “I just felt the vibe. I felt like I was at home and the coaches showed my family a great time. We had a great time.
“It just wasn't all about football when I was there. It was all about getting to meet the coaches, just getting to know them as people. Just not knowing them as a football coach. That's what it was. And that's what some schools are struggling with. You’ve just got to look at little stuff like that. And that's the way KU did it.”
Peoples said all along he would make his announcement June 27-28 and he stayed true to his word. He believes he can help turn the Kansas program around.
“It feels great,” Peoples said. “It feels like a relief. Me and my family, we came together, and we all decided it's time to roll. Coach Jackson and Coach Jones did a great job. They did a great job overall, stayed loyal to me and I believe that we can turn this thing around.”