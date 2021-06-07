Jalon Peoples breaks down official visit to Kansas

Peoples, a cornerback from Cedar Hill, has known Kansas assistant Emmett Jones for a long time. Jones has recruited the Cedar Hill area for several years going back to his time as an assistant at Texas Tech. Jones also coached high school football in the Dallas area.

“It really went great,” Peoples said. “It was more than what I expected from the coaches, the campus, the building, the locker room, the facility, and everybody. Just the whole community.”

Last weekend he took his official visit to Kansas.

Jalon Peoples is getting ready for a busy June that will feature several official visits. Peoples is trying to gather information to make a decision in the upcoming weeks.

Peoples has been doing a lot of Zoom calls and communication with Jones and finally got to see the Kansas coaches in person.

“It was great being around Coach Jones and Coach Jackson they're both great coaches, and I like them a lot,” Peoples said.

Peoples was hosted by Duece Mayberry who is a cornerback.

“It was great hanging around with him,” Peoples said. “They took us out just to have a good time. I was around Kenny Logan and some of the other guys. I was around a bunch of good players.”

During the visit Peoples met with defensive coordinator Brian Borland and heard more about the scheme.

He also got a chance to meet with Lance Leipold a couple of different times.

“I met with him before I left and also at dinner,” Peoples said. “My impression of him was great. He's a great guy. He's just coming in, so he's going to get settled in with his staff. We had a long conversation about coming from his last school to Kansas. It was just great overall talking with him.”

The visit schedule does not slow down for Peoples with trips coming to Texas Tech and Baylor. He said he canceled his visit to Iowa next weekend.

That leaves two visits left before he plans to announce his decision.

“I had just pushed my date down to June 28th just because I'm really looking forward to making a decision on that date,” Peoples said. “I’m looking at the coaches, the facility, the living space, and just the community and all. That's really what I've been looking for this whole process. Whoever comes out on top with that and recruits me the hardest and makes me like family, that's going to be the school.”