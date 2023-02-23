“This whole process has been great with Coach Wallace,” Wiley said. “He is a great guy from what I can tell and has a wonderful family I love how he has been in touch with me a lot since the offer.”

The running back from Stafford, Tex. is seeing a lot of recruiting attention from college recruiters. One of the coaches who has been staying in contact with him is Jonathan Wallace the running backs coach at Kansas.

Kansas will host a Junior Day the following weekend and one of the top prospects expected to attend is Jamaal Wiley .

Next week the dead period will be over and college coaches will be allowed to have recruits on campus for unofficial visits.

Wallace has been talking to Wiley about the diverse offense the Jayhawks operate.

“I have heard a plethora of different things about the offensive style and playbook,” he said. “One thing that really stood out to me was how diverse they are in getting the ball in different people’s hands as long as they make plays.”

When Wallace watched Wiley’s film clips it did not take him long to realize what he can do with the ball in his hands. Kansas offered him a scholarship over a year ago and has been recruiting him since.

“When I had the conversation with Coach Wallace he said he loves my size and speed as a big back that can make a guy miss in open field and break away and score,” Wiley said.

He is looking forward to seeing the program up close and learning more on his visit.

“I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and players and getting to know them on a more personal level and see if we connect,” he said.

Wiley’s division one offer list is in the double-digits and he plans to visit other schools. He said TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Cal will also get visits. There are several others who are recruiting him.

Football is important in picking his future home, but he will factor in academics as a key factor. He already has a good idea what he is looking for with his major.

“When picking a school in the recruiting process things I look for are a great agriculture program and an astronomy program to minor in,” Wiley said. “And for the school to feel comfortable and a home feel with coaches and players and the environment.”