“It’s definitely an adjustment because he was the Kansas person that was always coming by our school and now, he’s recruiting me from a different school,” Beal-Goines said.

Beal-Goines was recruited by Jordan Peterson before he left for Texas A&M. Peterson was the first recruiter at the school for Kansas.

In December the Jayhawks landed three players from Desert Edge in Jonathan Kamara, Deshawn Warner and Aundre Gibson. They are hoping to keep the pipeline going with Desert Edge, which was a new school to Kansas a year ago.

Jamar Beal-Goines is familiar with the Kansas football program. Coaches from KU have visited Desert Edge High School in Arizona several times.

Shortly after Peterson left, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold went to Desert Edge High to visit the coaching staff and players. Last week new defensive backs coach DK McDonald spoke with Beal-Goines. McDonald coached with the Philadelphia Eagles and before that was at Iowa State.

“It went great he seems really cool,” Beal-Goines said of McDonald. “He said that he was just in the NFL, but he wanted to come back to be at Kansas.”

Beal-Goines has three teammates who will arrive in Lawrence this summer. He took an unofficial visit to Kansas last June and learned more about the program. He also visited Washington and Arizona State.

“I learned that KU is a great program, and the program is going in the right direction,” he said. “It was a family feeling which was cool to me and just the direction of the program is definitely good that was my main takeaways.”

There are no plans yet for future visits, but Beal-Goines said that will happen soon. He will take official visits this summer and wants to decide before his senior season starts.

“I don’t really have any visits planned anywhere right now,” he said. “I’m trying to see how things go and then set my officials. Definitely sometime this summer I want to be committed.”