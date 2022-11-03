Croft plays for Martin Luther King High School. That is the same school that current KU players Rich Miller and Marvin Grant attended.

“It was a huge factor in my recruitment because there are already some Detroit King alumni on the Jayhawk defense and that makes me feel more comfortable,” Croft said.

Linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Chris Simpson has been recruiting in Detroit for several years and that was important to Croft.

On Thursday afternoon Jameel Croft announced he committed to the Jayhawks. The Kansas staff has been building a pipeline to the Detroit area since Lance Leipold arrived from Buffalo.

The Kansas football program is continuing to build the pipeline to Detroit.

Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson was in Michigan last week to watch Croft play. He turned in a good performance and matched up against Nick Marsh, a receiver committed to Michigan State.

“I had good game but it wasn't my best game this season,” Croft said. “I had one early interception and a receiving touchdown against a tough playoff rival, and we came out victorious.”

Croft took an unofficial visit to Kansas for the opener against Tennessee Tech.

“The things that mainly caught my attention was the huge campus and the amazing fans and the whole atmosphere,” he said about the visit.

The relationship he built with Simpson and Peterson also played a big factor in his decision to pick Kansas.

“Coach Peterson and coach Simpson have been in close contact with me via telephone and we are building a healthy relationship,” he said. “It came down to the coaching staff, the school atmosphere and being able to play against the top competition in the Big 12.”

When Croft made the call to the coaching staff to commit, he said “they were ecstatic.” It has been a long process for the two-way standout, who plans to play defense for the Jayhawks.

He picked up early offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois and several others. He is happy to make his decision and close the recruiting process.

“First I'm extremely grateful and secondly it's been a long process and I'm thankful it's finally over,” he said.