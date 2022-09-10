Kansas had a key visitor on hand for their home opener where they beat Tennessee Tech 56-10. Jameel Croft, one of the top defensive backs in Michigan, took an unofficial visit for the game.

“I had a great visit I enjoyed myself my family enjoyed there,” Croft said. “I enjoyed my time in Lawrence as well and some the things that stood out to me was my on-field experience and I was charged up by the fans in the stadium.”

Croft is from Detroit, where the Jayhawks are starting to build a solid recruiting ground. Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson has recruited Detroit for several years and has a lot of contacts in the area.

Croft is from Martin Luther King High School, where Kansas players Rich Miller and Marvin Grant attended. He said since the game was going on he did not have a chance to speak with them, but they knew he was there.

He did get an opportunity to visit with the Kansas coaches and head coach Lance Leipold.

“I talked to all the coaches, and I got a chance to talk to most of the positions coaches and the head coach,” he said. “I felt very comfortable with the staff. I had a great conversation with coach Leipold he seems very experienced and hands on.”

Croft has set a commitment date of Sept. 14. He has not given any indication where he might be leaning but he liked what saw in Lawrence.

“One of my favorite parts getting a chance to feel the crowd, sit with the fans and actually be able to be a Jayhawk fan,” he said. “I love to see the team get a dominant win and the way they were communicating as one unit on the field.”

He holds offers from Kansas, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Tennessee, Purdue, and several other schools. In the latest Rivals.com rankings he is listed among the top athletes in the country.