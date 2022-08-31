“It's been great getting to know Coach Simpson very hands on and it seems as if he has my best interest,” Croft said.

Croft is from Martin Luther King High, the same high school as current Jayhawks Rich Miller and Marvin Grant. Croft said he knows both Miller and Grant. He has talked with Simpson several times and holds an offer from Kansas.

Jameel Croft , an athlete who can play all over the field, confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will take an unofficial visit this weekend when Kansas plays Tennessee Tech.

Chris Simpson is at it again. The Jayhawks linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator is making inroads with another talented prospect in the Detroit area.

Before Simpson arrived, the Jayhawks did not have a player from Detroit and the state of Michigan was not a key recruiting area. But he has changed that in a short period of time.

“I'm biased, I'm not going to lie,” Simpson said. “I do have a place in my heart for guys from Detroit, because I know they're good players, but also it's a little bit of a mentality that if all things are equal. I'm going to put my money on a guy from Detroit, just based on my experiences with them.”

Croft admitted it means something to a recruit if there are coaches and players familiar with the area they are from. Croft has seen several players from Detroit sign with Kansas and some from his high school.

“Yes, it is very important in my recruiting in particular because I’m from Detroit,” he said.

Croft is hoping to see a good performance from the Jayhawks in week one and has been hearing about the program from Simpson and how things are changing.

“Of course, I hope to see a win and get to know the coaching staff and Kansas Jayhawks culture,” Croft said. “Coach Simpson said they have a strong new coaching staff looking to build a winning system by discipline and consistency.”

Croft holds over 20 division one offers including Tennessee, West Virginia, Pitt, Kentucky and several others. He wants to find a school with a good coaching staff who can develop him.

“I’m looking for a consistent coaching staff and a good program that can help me get to the next level,” Croft said.