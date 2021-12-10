James Livingston meets with KU coaches, ready for visit

“I’m looking forward to the KU-Missouri basketball game,” he said. “The border showdown. I've just been looking forward to that. I've been following the basketball team here, so I know they are doing good. It's just going to be a fun experience to get to see the game day atmosphere, even though it's for the basketball team.”

Now, he finally gets to take his official visit and he is looking forward to it. He has followed the Kansas basketball program, so he knows about renewed rivalry game with Missouri.

James Livingston is ready for his official visit to Kansas this weekend. The offensive lineman from Dexter, Mich., has been committed to the Jayhawks since June.

Livingston got a preview of the official visit this week when he met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

Leipold did an in-home visit with Livingston earlier in the week.

“It was personally a great honor to have him here,” Livingston said. “I was super happy that he came and visited us. And it went good. We talked about KU football and different stuff. We talked about our little town here in Dexter. So, I would say that it was a good bonding.”

Fuchs targeted Livingston from the day he arrived on campus. They knew about Livingston because Chris Simpson recruits the state and had him on the recruiting board and offered him at Buffalo. Once Fuchs made the transition to Kansas, he had Livingston high on the list.

“It was great having him here,” Livingston said of Fuchs. “Obviously I talk to him all the time, but it was good to see him in person before my visit and just catch up.”

During the season Fuchs and Livingston talked every week and the Jayhawks offensive line coach would give him pointers after watching film.

“He's been watching my senior year film game by game and he said that he likes the way I played,” Livingston said. “We kind of talked about some things I need to improve, but also some things I'm doing good. And I like the fact that it was a bit of give and take. Like not all compliments, but also not all criticism either.”

Livingston was just named a first-team, all-state selection by the Detriot News. In one game this year he had 11 pancake blocks.

He is ready to start his official visit and sign with Kansas next week. He watched the team throughout the season and saw the improvement in Leipold’s first year.

“I honestly feel like they steadily improved throughout the year, especially by the end of the year,” he said. “And I just think they got the bad hand of a couple of games. They ended with a couple close games. I just think that if those went their way and they were able to really put the nail in the coffin in those games that they could have easily been close to a 500 team.”