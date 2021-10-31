James Livingston plans to visit Kansas in December

The coaching staff was familiar with Livingston because he was high on their list at Buffalo. They used the relationship to their advantage when they arrived at Kansas.

“I know Coach Leipold talked about how he wants to get some of the commits to come to the Kansas-Missouri basketball game in December,” he said. “He wants to organize our official visit around that time to get a chance for the football commits to meet each other and stuff like that and get acquainted.”

Livingston visited the campus in the summer and plans to be back soon for his official visit.

Kansas commit James Livingston is having a good senior season and has been in constant contact with the coaching staff.

Livingston talks with Kansas assistants Chris Simpson and Scott Fuchs quite often.

“It's good to talk to Coach Simpson, because I've known him for a good time now,” Livingston said. “He was the guy who recruited me when they were at Buffalo. So, I've been talking to him for probably around eight months or so now. It's good to talk to him, and we've got a good relationship.”

One thing he has pointed out from the beginning is the conversations do not always center around football. He said with Simpson and Fuchs they are about life and other topics.

On his talks with Fuchs.

“We do talk football a lot, but also during our phone calls, we ask each other one personal thing that's going on in our life,” he said about Fuchs. “Or like one good thing that's happened to each other over the past week or so. So that's nice, to just have a chance to not talk about football, because it seems like a lot of people and a lot of coaches like to only talk about football. He seems to know there's more to life than just football. So, it adds a good personal element to it.”

Another aspect Fuchs talks about is the senior film he watches on the 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive lineman.

“I know that he's seen my film with the offensive coordinator,” he said. “Coach K (Kotelnicki) came to see one of my games, and Coach Fuchs said that Coach K said that I looked good. So yeah, we do talk about my play and my film.”

Livingston has been pleased with his performance this season.

“Individually I think that I'm having a good season,” he said. “In one of our last games, I had 11 pancakes.”