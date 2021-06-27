James Livingston was sold on Kansas after his visit

James Livingston was familiar with several members of the Kansas coaching staff because they offered him when they were at Buffalo.

The scholarship offer was extended when they got the job at Kansas making the Jayhawks a team with high interest.

Livingston took an unofficial visit on Friday with his family to learn more about the program. After returning home and talking about the recruiting he committed to Kansas.

“I would say from a football standpoint, I talked to these coaches while they were at Buffalo, and I really liked them and they heavily recruited me there,” Livingston said. “So, when they went to Kansas and they still wanted to recruit me, I jumped at the opportunity.”

There was something about the Kansas program and Dexter, Michigan that Livingston drew a parallel between the two.

He knows what it takes and the process how a program turns around after watching it happen in high school.

“There is a bit of a backstory about Dexter,” Livingston said. “At one point three or four years ago, we had the longest losing streak in the state of Michigan at 42 straight losses. And then my freshman year, we got in a lot of good players, and they broke the losing streak and even went to the state playoffs that year.

He continued: “Ever since I joined varsity myself my sophomore year, we've gone to the playoffs every year. I just felt that type of energy at Kansas. They haven't been winning these past couple of years, but I feel like with this coaching staff, they have the potential to start winning and make this program a winning program. And since I've had some experience with that, I am excited to help get this program turned around and become winners.”