James Wiseman, the 7-foot-0, 210-pound center from Memphis (TN) East High School has taken the next step forward in his recruitment. Late on Wednesday afternoon, Wiseman, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2019 class, narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Florida State.





