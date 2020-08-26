JayhawkSlant - James Wright moves decision up, picks Kansas

Wright did a virtual tour with the Kansas staff last week along with his mother, father, sister, and brother. He said his family came away impressed with the visit and meeting the coaches.

“I made my decision, so I just wanted to commit to Coach Miles and have it out of the way,” Wright said. “Now I can just focus on my senior season and play.”

On Tuesday, Wright announced he would go public with his final decision the next day. That’s when he gave the Kansas coaches his verbal commitment.

Last weekend James Wright announced he was decommitting from East Carolina and opening-up his recruiting. Shortly after that he told Jayhawk Slant, he would announce his college destination on Sept. 11.

After meeting with the coaches Wright decided he was ready to be a Jayhawk.

“I would say I knew after the virtual visits,” he said. “Everybody just treated me like family, and I got a lot of information. They broke it down specifically how I can fit in, what I can do, and how I can do it. Everything about it was good. I knew I wanted to go to Kansas after that.”

Safeties coach Jordan Peterson was the lead recruiter for Wright. He and Miles worked together to secure the safeties commitment.

“Coach Peterson and Coach Miles were the main ones,” he said. “Coach Miles was joking and told me to tell Coach Peterson that he was going to be the coach who recruited me. One of the big things they told me when I get there, it's family, you are going to get taken care of. If you work hard, everything will just fall into play after that.”

There is Kansas another staff connection who played a part in Darrian Wilson. Wilson, who is a defensive assistant, grew up in South Carolina and attended the same church as Wright and his family.

Wilson said it was a good feeling when he committed. Peterson was in Miles office along with other staff members and they started throwing confetti when he told them of his plans.

“When I told them there was confetti coming from everywhere,” he said. “It's a great feeling to commit to Kansas. It's a blessing. I am just ready to get Lawrence and get to work.”