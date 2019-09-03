Jamey Chadwell talks about Kansas, practicing on the road
When Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was conducting his Sun Belt teleconference, he was on a bus driving away from Hurricane Dorian.
The Chanticleer football team was headed for Greenville to practice for the week and escape the weather moving their way. This isn’t something new they have had to encounter.
“Well unfortunately we're used to it because we had to do it last year,” Chadwell said. “It makes your game-planning more difficult because you're on the road more. Now you're going to some different places, as far as practice-wise. You've got more travel time. The efficiency part of it makes it harder, but as far as doing the job or getting the things done you need to get done, we'll figure that out.”
It isn’t ideal because Chadwell believes it takes the players and coaches away from a pattern they try to develop when working in game week.
They spend fall camp at the same practice fields and try to lock in a routine.
“It's just taking your players out of the routine,” he said. “Now you're in a different routine. You work hard to get them in a routine, now they're out of it. How we adjust to that. Then being the first time on the road. That's the biggest difference, when you have to evacuate. That's the biggest challenge in my opinion.”
Coastal Carolina lost its opener at home to Eastern Michigan 30-23 after leading at halftime. They lost the turnover battle and committed more penalties despite out-gaining Eastern Michigan by 80 yards.
“We’re disappointed in the outcome last week,” Chadwell said. “I thought our guys played really a great effort. They kept playing all four quarters and gave ourselves a chance there in the end. But at the end of the day too many turnovers, penalties. Too sloppy for our first game to beat a good Eastern Michigan team. There is lots to build on.”
Chadwell and his staff turned their focus to the Jayhawks right after the loss. Watching Kansas on film he thinks the offense is a blend of what Les Miles used in the SEC and incorporated it with a Big 12 style.
“Coach Miles is bringing a different mindset and mentality there,” he said. “They've got some quality players that he inherited. They're trying to be a mix, I believe, between a Big 12 team, throwing it around, but then also his SEC days. They’re trying to lineup and do some things, being physical and tough. He's got them really playing confident.”
The Jayhawks will get Pooka Williams back this week and Chadwell is well-aware what he can mean to an offense.
“They get their starting running back, back for this game,” he said. “He was a great player for them last year. It will be a big challenge for us.”
For Coastal Carolina to go on the road and win against a Big 12 team, they know they will have to improve from their opening game. They hope to clean up the errors they committed against Eastern Michigan because the Jayhawks are expected to be a step up in competition.
“We'll really see how much improvement we can make from one to two,” Chadwell said. “They're (Kansas) a better team than Eastern Michigan. I do think we can do some things to help us give us a chance to win the game, if we can cleanup some things. We are looking forward to the challenge.”