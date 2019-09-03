When Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was conducting his Sun Belt teleconference, he was on a bus driving away from Hurricane Dorian.

The Chanticleer football team was headed for Greenville to practice for the week and escape the weather moving their way. This isn’t something new they have had to encounter.

“Well unfortunately we're used to it because we had to do it last year,” Chadwell said. “It makes your game-planning more difficult because you're on the road more. Now you're going to some different places, as far as practice-wise. You've got more travel time. The efficiency part of it makes it harder, but as far as doing the job or getting the things done you need to get done, we'll figure that out.”

It isn’t ideal because Chadwell believes it takes the players and coaches away from a pattern they try to develop when working in game week.

They spend fall camp at the same practice fields and try to lock in a routine.

“It's just taking your players out of the routine,” he said. “Now you're in a different routine. You work hard to get them in a routine, now they're out of it. How we adjust to that. Then being the first time on the road. That's the biggest difference, when you have to evacuate. That's the biggest challenge in my opinion.”