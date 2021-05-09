JayhawkSlant - Jaret Patterson believes Lance Leipold will win at Kansas

If there is a player who exemplifies what Lance Leipold and his staff built at Buffalo, it is Jaret Patterson. Patterson was an under-rated recruit coming out of Saint Vincent Pallotti High School when the Bulls offered him a spot in their program.

Buffalo was also recruiting his twin brother James. After the two made trips to they decided to give their commitment to Leipold.

The connection started with Justin Winters, who was a former standout at Buffalo and coached at Saint Vincent Pallotti.

“We started taking recruiting visits and things like that, and we went up there, they offered my brother really early, sophomore year,” Jaret said. “They didn't offer me until probably late in the recruiting game. At the time, my high school running back coach, he was pushing for me hard along with Justin Winters.”

Since the twins wanted to play at the same school Leipold came in with the offer for Jaret.

“And then Coach Leipold decided to both of us, because me and my twin brother, James, wanted to attend the same university together,” he said.

Since Buffalo had so many running backs on the roster, Patterson decided to grayshirt and report the following calendar year. His brother joined him so they could arrive at the same time.

And once Patterson arrived on campus, he would start breaking records. In 2019 he had the best season by a running back in school history rushing for 1799 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranked fifth in the country in rushing.

Last year in only six games he rushed for 1072 yards with 19 touchdowns and led the nation in rushing average. He capped off his career at Buffalo by signing with the Washington Football Team. Patterson looked back on his time at Buffalo and talked about how Leipold helped him and turned their program around.

“Coach Leipold is a winner,” Patterson said. “He's going to expect you to take care of the little details which ultimately will take care of the big things that's going to get results. He wants you to be a pro in everything that you do, off the field, on the field, in the classroom, take care your body. Just things like that, and the little things.”