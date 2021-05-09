JayhawkSlant - Jaret Patterson believes Lance Leipold will win at Kansas

Jaret Patterson believes Lance Leipold will win at Kansas
If there is a player who exemplifies what Lance Leipold and his staff built at Buffalo, it is Jaret Patterson. Patterson was an under-rated recruit coming out of Saint Vincent Pallotti High School when the Bulls offered him a spot in their program.
Buffalo was also recruiting his twin brother James. After the two made trips to they decided to give their commitment to Leipold.
The connection started with Justin Winters, who was a former standout at Buffalo and coached at Saint Vincent Pallotti.
“We started taking recruiting visits and things like that, and we went up there, they offered my brother really early, sophomore year,” Jaret said. “They didn't offer me until probably late in the recruiting game. At the time, my high school running back coach, he was pushing for me hard along with Justin Winters.”
Since the twins wanted to play at the same school Leipold came in with the offer for Jaret.
“And then Coach Leipold decided to both of us, because me and my twin brother, James, wanted to attend the same university together,” he said.
Since Buffalo had so many running backs on the roster, Patterson decided to grayshirt and report the following calendar year. His brother joined him so they could arrive at the same time.
And once Patterson arrived on campus, he would start breaking records. In 2019 he had the best season by a running back in school history rushing for 1799 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranked fifth in the country in rushing.
Last year in only six games he rushed for 1072 yards with 19 touchdowns and led the nation in rushing average. He capped off his career at Buffalo by signing with the Washington Football Team. Patterson looked back on his time at Buffalo and talked about how Leipold helped him and turned their program around.
“Coach Leipold is a winner,” Patterson said. “He's going to expect you to take care of the little details which ultimately will take care of the big things that's going to get results. He wants you to be a pro in everything that you do, off the field, on the field, in the classroom, take care your body. Just things like that, and the little things.”
Patterson explained a saying Leipold used at Buffalo.
“At Buffalo, we always had a saying, ‘Be a pro in everything you do,’” Patterson said. “He expects you to do that. In my time at Buffalo, I really learned how to be a professional in the sense of waking up, taking care of my body, practicing hard, taking care of my body again, and watching film. Just doing everything it takes to be great, so you can get the results you want.”
He saw the program change during his time. He witnessed how Leipold and his staff changed the culture and how they did it.
“The culture at Buffalo was great,” Patterson said. “When I was there, we had a saying, "The Difference." The difference might be the technique. The difference might be your alignment. And that was our culture, that was our blueprint.
“We also had a thing called RCP. It was relentless, commitment, and pride. Be relentless in everything you do, be committed in everything you do, and have pride for who you play for. Play for the jersey, for the front of the jersey and the back of the jersey.”
Patterson admitted he was hoping Leipold would stay at Buffalo and keep the program going. But he was happy when he landed the Kansas job and reached out to congratulate him. Patterson said it is a business and part of the game.
He believes Leipold will turn the program around for the Jayhawks.
“I feel like he's just a guy that you can always talk to,” he said. “He’s an open coach. He has an open-door policy which a lot of head coaches don't do that, but he's one of the coaches that you could talk to him about anything, about life, about why you're not playing, or anything like that.”
In the last week Leipold met with all of the current players on the roster. Patterson had a message for the Kansas players as they move forward with their new head coach.
“My message is, be a pro, be attentive, be accountable, also ask questions and just buy in,” he said. “Because once you buy in, you'll see the results, and you'll see the program turn around, and you'll see some success. It can really be a beautiful story for Kansas. I think he can do it, if you get the players' buy-ins and he gets the guys in recruiting, Kansas can be at the top of the Big 12 for sure.”
