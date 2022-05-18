Jarrett Paul will bring versatility to the KU secondary

“I knew I would choose Kansas before I took the visit and it’s a great feeling to finally make everything official,” he told Jayhawk Slant.

That gave them a head start and other college coaches who were recruiting him knew he was leaning to KU.

He started his official visit on Monday and before he left on Wednesday, he gave the coaches his verbal commitment. Before he took the trip, he already had a connection with the staff since they offered him when they were at Buffalo.

The coaches have been looking for help in the defensive backfield and Paul would fill different roles giving them a lot of versatility.

Going into the last couple weeks we said several times Jarrett Paul would be an important recruit for the Kansas staff.

Paul gives Kansas a lot of flexibility in the secondary. Coming out of Paramus Catholic High in New Jersey he signed with Rutgers. He played safety for the Scarlet Knights and saw action in 23 games.

When he transferred to Eastern Michigan he moved to cornerback where he played 743 snaps, the most of any defensive player. He had 45 tackles and six pass breakups.

“The coaches like the versatility and maturity that I bring to the defense and program,” Paul said. “They like the physicality and competitiveness that I play with. I can line up and have an impact anywhere in the secondary, and I look forward to adding value to the program by doing so in the short amount of time that I’ll be here.”

He took the official visit with his parents and got a chance to see the staff who offered him four years ago.

“The visit went great,” Paul said. “Everyone embraced my parents and I with open arms. I spent a lot of time with Coach Ianello, Coach Borland, Coach Leipold and the entire recruiting staff.”

He connected with the coaches after he entered the portal. He got the opportunity to hear their plans and how they expect to turn the program around.

“Overall, I like the approach they have for improving the program,” he said. “I’m familiar with how they turned around the program at Buffalo, and I can see them doing the same things here in due time.”

After finals several players went home before summer workouts start in June. Paul was hosted by Caleb Sampson and met some of the players who stayed on campus.

“My player host was Caleb Sampson,” he said. “I wasn’t able to be around too many players because they’re currently on break. But overall, they’re ready to carry over the momentum they had at the end of last season over into this season.”

Paul is finishing up course work at Eastern Michigan and said he will graduate at the end June. He plans to report by early July.