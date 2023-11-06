“I feel like all game we were kind of been baiting them to come down low enough for us to get past them on that play, and we did,” Bean said. “LJ got behind him, I delivered him a ball, and he did the rest.”

The play came as Bean looked like he was running the option with Devin Neal where he could pitch it to him if he wanted. The action got Iowa State players to drop down just enough for Arnold to slip past the secondary to be open.

“We keep our composure at any moment,” Arnold said. “We don't get too high, we don't get too low. And so when they went down and scored, we just like, all right, we're going to go full speed, we're going to go score, and then defense is going to do what they need to do so we can get the game over.”

Iowa State had just scored the last 15 points of the game cutting the Jayhawks lead to three. With all of the momentum working against the Jayhawks, they got a response that they desperately needed when Jason Bean and Lawrence Arnold connected on an 80-yard touchdown.

Lance Leipold said the plan was to stay aggressive.

“We figured that they think we’re we were going to run the ball, try to milk some clock, do some things and stay aggressive,” Leipold said. “Our mentality was going to be important because we probably didn’t rush for 100 today. It was tough. You think you’re going to run the ball enough to run the clock out wasn’t going to happen.”

On the drive before, Arnold dropped a pass from Bean that could have been a big gain. He did not let that bother him and he was able to pick up some tendencies that helped him break free on the big play.

“I knew he was going to throw it like that, especially when I saw the drive before then when he threw me the ball and I dropped it," Arnold said. "I seen the safety had just got out of there real fast, and it wasn't even like a fake run or anything."

"It was literally a pass play. He shot down. So when we called that play and I saw him shoot down, I knew, like, yeah, he's going to hit me on this because the whole defense flowed down, so I knew that was gonna be open.”

The win that shows just how far the Kansas program has come. When they made the trip to Ames two years ago, they got embarrassed 59-7.

Now, even with a lot of the same players that made the trip two years ago, things are different.

“It's evolved a lot because I know when we first got here, it wasn't really we’re keeping our composure,” Arnold said. “It was more so, like, going to point the finger, who did this? Who did that? But now the leaders we got, the coaching we got, and just how we're together as one, as a team, the way we communicate with each other, we know we got each other's back.”