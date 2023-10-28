“Yeah, you know, I think I've been here long enough for you all to understand just what that means to me,” Bean said. “And, you know the things that I've been through, the things this team has been through, this program has been through, this school and this state, it just means everything. To get that win against that school in that fashion, it's just huge for us.”.

The Jayhawks took over trailing by one with two minutes remaining at their own 20-yard line. Bean took the team on a seven-play, 80-yard drive in a little over a minute that proved to be the game winning touchdown.

The Kansas defense got three quick stops timeouts and that gave Jason Bean one last chance to put together a drive.

Jason Bean threw two interceptions that looked to be costly mistakes against Oklahoma. The second one came late in the game with 2:29 left giving Oklahoma the ball in KU’s territory. The Sooners held a 33-32 lead and needed to grind out the clock to win.

Devin Neal capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown giving the Jayhawks a 38-33 lead. Oklahoma made things interesting marching to the Kansas 23-yard line and got two shots at the end zone. But the final pass was broken up and the Jayhawks walked off to a field-storm of fans with their first win against a Top 10 team since 1984.

The key factor for Bean was putting the mistakes he made behind him and focus on the last drive of the game where they had to go 80 yards with no timeouts.

“I've made mistakes in the past, and I've learned from those mistakes and just try not to repeat the same dumb mistakes that I have in the past,” he said. “And I think that's just my main thing these past two weeks, is trying to focus on recovering when I make a mistake.”

Lance Leipold said Bean asked if he could talk to the team after the game.

“I've been through so much, and for this team to have my back like they do, and for them to allow me to come back and be a part of this team this year, that's just kind of what I said to them,” Bean said. “And first of all, I wanted to thank them, because without them, I wouldn't be here. And I think that's the main thing is that I'm just proud of them being in this situation.”

Jalon Daniels did not play but went through warm-ups. The two quarterbacks have faced adversity and shared a moment after the game.

“We shared a couple of words,” Bean said. “I pretty much talked to everybody on the team, but he's (Jalon) just telling me how proud he was of me. And we both have been through a lot, so there's just a lot of words that were said between us.”

