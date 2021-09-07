Jason Bean ready for challenge at Coastal Carolina
The Jayhawks will have another Friday night game but the next one will be on the road against a ranked opponent.
Kansas will travel to play Coastal Carolina who appeared at #17 when the latest college football poll was announced.
Starting quarterback Jason Bean is looking forward to the challenge and playing on a bigger stage.
“I think this is a great opportunity this week for us,” Bean said. “We're going to play a top 25 team. This is the week we're going to see what we're made of. I'm happy for this team. We're going to go up against a great opponent. It's going to be a great test for us and I'm really excited.”
Against South Dakota, Bean finished 17-of-26 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After watching his performance, he believes he can get better with his passing and admits there were a couple throws he missed.
“Not really that stick out, but you know, just overall there was a couple of passes that I think I feel like I could have made,” he said.
One pass he missed was an open Mason Fairchild where he took a sack. Later in the game he connected with Fairchild on the same route that extended the game late in the fourth quarter.
“I think just having that play replaying in my head throughout the game, knowing that I got to sit back there and trust my guys, and then when it came to crunch time I sat back there and believed in those guys and was able to do it,” Bean said.
There are times where Bean wants to use his speed to move out of the pocket and admits he took a sack when Fairchild was open because he “got antsy” in the pocket deciding whether to throw or run.
Good things happened when he kept the ball because he led the team in rushing with 54 yards on 15 attempts.
“Being able to run is a great thing, but you know, sometimes it can be a killer too, because sometimes you just want to get out there and make plays with your legs,” he said.
Bean also found a new target in Trevor Wilson, who transferred from Buffalo. The two arrived at the same time in the summer and have quickly formed a bond after becoming roommates.
Wilson led all receivers with seven receptions against South Dakota.
“I think with me and him coming in at the same time, we've kind of been locked up ever since we've been together,” Bean said. “He's my roommate and we've been together every day talking, just whether it's about ball or just life. I think that connection has grown on the field just as much as it's grown off the field.”
It has been said Wilson and Bean are two of the fastest players on the team. So, is Wilson faster than Bean?
“No, and don't let him tell you he is either,” Bean said. “No, he's not.”