Jason Bean ready for challenge at Coastal Carolina

The Jayhawks will have another Friday night game but the next one will be on the road against a ranked opponent.

Kansas will travel to play Coastal Carolina who appeared at #17 when the latest college football poll was announced.

Starting quarterback Jason Bean is looking forward to the challenge and playing on a bigger stage.

“I think this is a great opportunity this week for us,” Bean said. “We're going to play a top 25 team. This is the week we're going to see what we're made of. I'm happy for this team. We're going to go up against a great opponent. It's going to be a great test for us and I'm really excited.”

Against South Dakota, Bean finished 17-of-26 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After watching his performance, he believes he can get better with his passing and admits there were a couple throws he missed.

“Not really that stick out, but you know, just overall there was a couple of passes that I think I feel like I could have made,” he said.