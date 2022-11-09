Jason Bean says KU can still raise the bar, previews Texas Tech
It’s unclear whether Kansas quarterback Jason Bean’s cell phone has stopped ringing after the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) topped No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 last weekend. Bean said on Tuesday that the messages were still rolling in steadily.
Nearly all of those messages are in response to Bean’s hot performance against the Cowboys - 18 of 23 for 203 yards and two TDs - that featured a 73-yard touchdown rush by the Mansfield, Texas product. Bean’s thrown for over 200 passing yards in each of his starts this season.
When the final whistle blew and the goalposts fell, making Kansas bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, Bean shared a moment with wide receiver Trevor Wilson on the sideline.
“I think it’s just me realizing that we got the sixth win,” Bean said. “Just thinking about all the hard work and the tough summer workouts and waking up at five o'clock every morning, you know, I think it's just a little reflection of, ‘we finally did it.’”
Bean said on Tuesday that there’s still more work to do.
“I think there’s still the same old thing that we’ve been doing,” Bean said. “To get the sixth win was pretty cool, but it’s not our main focus right now. We got the win, but there’s still more games to be played this season and we’re looking to finish out the season strong.”
Now faced with the Big 12 race, Kansas turns its attention to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) enter the matchup hungry after falling to No. 7 TCU 34-24, losing quarterback Behren Morton to a left ankle injury late vs. the Horned Frogs. Morton will miss Saturday’s game vs. the Jayhawks, according to TTU coach Joey McGuire.
Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said that quarterback Jalon Daniels, the starter through the first five games of the season, will return “when he’s ready.” Daniels returned to practice last week and warmed up ahead of the Oklahoma State game.
“(Daniels) is working with game day communication,” Kotelnicki said. “Still with us right now and continuing to ease his way back into playing. Every day and week, it continues to advance.”
Behind Bean, Kansas racked up 554 yards of total offense vs. the Cowboys, including 351 coming on the ground. The KU defense also played a big role in helping the team sustain its game-long tempo, holding back the OSU backfield to just 111 yards.
Even with the Jayhawks’ newfound bowl status, Bean feels the program knows there’s still plenty to be done to finish the season on a strong note.
“I think it was just our energy,” Bean said. “I think he just had to come out with a little bit more energy and be locked in from the first play. I think we kind of struggled a bit with that (in) the last two home games. I think that's one thing we can't emphasize going into last week. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”
When asked about the Red Raiders' defense, Bean feels the group’s size and physicality stand out more than it does on the stat sheet.
Texas Tech's defense sits in 8th place in the Big 12, allowing north of 370 yards per game. The Red Raiders allowed 429 yards of total offense last weekend vs. TCU, coughing up nearly 5.8 yards per play. Led by leading tackler Krishon Merriweather, Tech sacked Frogs quarterback Max Duggan four times and forced four punts from the Frogs.
The final three-game stretch for Kansas begins with a Texas Tech offense that ranks 7th in scoring, averaging 462 yards per game, 317 of those coming through the air. But without its most recent starter Morton, the Red Raiders will depend on backups Tyler Slough and Donovan Smith.