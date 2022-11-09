It’s unclear whether Kansas quarterback Jason Bean’s cell phone has stopped ringing after the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) topped No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 last weekend. Bean said on Tuesday that the messages were still rolling in steadily.

Nearly all of those messages are in response to Bean’s hot performance against the Cowboys - 18 of 23 for 203 yards and two TDs - that featured a 73-yard touchdown rush by the Mansfield, Texas product. Bean’s thrown for over 200 passing yards in each of his starts this season.

When the final whistle blew and the goalposts fell, making Kansas bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, Bean shared a moment with wide receiver Trevor Wilson on the sideline.

“I think it’s just me realizing that we got the sixth win,” Bean said. “Just thinking about all the hard work and the tough summer workouts and waking up at five o'clock every morning, you know, I think it's just a little reflection of, ‘we finally did it.’”

Bean said on Tuesday that there’s still more work to do.

“I think there’s still the same old thing that we’ve been doing,” Bean said. “To get the sixth win was pretty cool, but it’s not our main focus right now. We got the win, but there’s still more games to be played this season and we’re looking to finish out the season strong.”