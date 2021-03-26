JayhawkSlant - Jason Bean talks about decision to pick Kansas

The Kansas coaching staff and Emmett Jones aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail. On Friday Jason Bean announced he was transferring from North Texas to Kansas.

Bean, a quarterback, redshirted in 2018 and played in 2019 and 2020, which would make him still a sophomore after not losing a year of eligibility due to Covid.

After playing in eight games at North Texas last year he is excited to get a new start at Kansas. Bean told Jayhawk Slant, that interim head coach Emmett Jones was a big reason for picking Kansas.

“It's an exciting time for me,” Bean said. “I’m excited about the future for me at KU. I’m excited for KU. The main factor was Coach Jones. The way he has handled the situation has been amazing. He's up front told me what it is, and I liked what I heard from him and the staff."