Last week Jason Bean found out 30 minutes before kickoff he was going to be the starting quarterback. Going into the Central Florida game he had all week to prepare with the number one offense and it made a big difference.

“Yeah, it's huge,” he said. “I think the game kind of speaks for itself, but last week, I'm still upset about it, and I think I still should have performed in a better way. But last week is over, and it's a good way to bounce back this week.”

The Jayhawks pounded the running game for 399 yards rushing and Bean only attempted 12 passes. After the dominating performance he said their offense can run on anyone.

“I think we can run on anybody in the country, just as long as we do our job, our assignments, do what we're coached to do,” he said. “I think our running game is up there with the best of them.”

The credit for the ground success must be given to the offensive line. Much of the day the running backs had big openings and gaps to run through.

“The o-line is everything for this and we'll go as far as they go,” Bean said. “They're my favorite guys, and I'm very thankful for them. Just the way they protect and block and not even that just the people that they are, the human beings. The jokes they put out during practice to make me laugh, and just little things like that is what makes them so good. And I'm just very proud of those guys.”

See more what Bean had to say after the win over UCF.