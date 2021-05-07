JayhawkSlant - Jason Bean will bring speed to quarterback group

Jason Bean will bring speed to quarterback group
The biggest recruiting buzz in the off-season came when Jason Bean announced he was going to transfer to Kansas.
The quarterback from North Texas played in eight games for the Mean Green throwing for 1131 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 350
He was named the Conference USA Player of the Week against Middle Tennessee throwing for 181 yards, rushing for 169 and accounting for five touchdowns
Last weekend he was in Lawrence to see the campus and watch the spring game
“It was good to be in Lawrence,” Bean said. “I've never been before so it was good to finally get on campus and see what it was about. I enjoyed my time and campus was nice.
Bean knew Emmett Jones and when he was thinking about entering the portal the Jayhawks were a school at the top of his list. He is less than a month away from reporting to campus and looking forward to it
“The conversations I've had with Coach Jones have all been good and positive,” he said. “We both can't wait to get to work. I enjoyed getting to see the team play and I'm excited about the future.”
One thing Bean will bring to the program is athleticism and speed. One source familiar with North Texas said Bean will likely be the fastest player on the team when he reports to campus. In high school he finished third in the state 100m with a time of 10.47 and his personal best was 10.37
“I think that I bring a little bit of speed to the room,” Bean said. “I can throw and run. I'm excited to get to work with the other quarterbacks.
Bean said he has not had a chance to talk with the new staff yet, but said he is excited to start his career at Kansas
“I will get to campus in the early summer,” he said.