JayhawkSlant - Jason Bean will bring speed to quarterback group

The biggest recruiting buzz in the off-season came when Jason Bean announced he was going to transfer to Kansas.

The quarterback from North Texas played in eight games for the Mean Green throwing for 1131 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 350

He was named the Conference USA Player of the Week against Middle Tennessee throwing for 181 yards, rushing for 169 and accounting for five touchdowns

Last weekend he was in Lawrence to see the campus and watch the spring game

“It was good to be in Lawrence,” Bean said. “I've never been before so it was good to finally get on campus and see what it was about. I enjoyed my time and campus was nice.