“The genuineness from the coaching staff, the fans at the basketball game, and their focus on building a good culture were some of the main things that stood out to me,” King said.

One of the things that caught his attention was the culture being built in the football program.

The Jayhawks had one of the top linebackers in the region on campus during their last junior day event. Jason King made the trip from St. Louis after picking up an offer from Kansas.

King, who was an all-district and all-state selection, is being recruited by Terry Samuel and Chris Simpson. Samuel recruits the St. Louis area and Simpson coaches the linebackers.

“I talked with Coach Samuel, Simpson, Leipold, and Borland,” King said. “I talk to Coach Samuel and Simpson the most and I have a great relationship with them.”

The coaching staff told King they like his quickness to the ball and ability to make plays. He received an offer from the KU staff after they evaluated his film. He has followed the success of the program since Leipold was hired.

“Watching the program improve has been very impressive because when this staff got there it was not a good program and they have turned it around very quickly,” he said.

King has been busy as college coaches are visiting DeSmet on a consistent basis and he has taken unofficial visits.

“My recruitment has been going great so far,” King said. “This summer I went to Mizzou, Nebraska, Kentucky, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Cincinnati. I will go to Mizzou, Iowa state and Kentucky in the next couple of weeks and I don't know where I'm going yet after that.”

King does not have any specific time for deciding on his future school but knows what he is looking for.

“I am looking for a place that has a defense that fits my strengths, has a good culture, and will turn me into the best man and player that I can be,” he said.