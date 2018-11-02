Free State athlete Jax Dineen took in the TCU game with his teammate Turner Corcoran. He got a chance to see his brothers Joe and Jay play and contribute to the Jayhawks win.

Joe is a senior and leads the Big 12 in solo tackles and Jay played on special teams.

“I loved being at the game, super excited for my brothers and the team,” Dineen said. “It was a good time and it was fun watching them play and get the dub.”

The Jayhawks beat TCU 27-26 in game that went down to the final second. It was the Jayhawks third win on the year and first conference win.

Kansas currently has six players on the roster from Free State and Dineen has played on the same team with many of them.

“I love watching my brothers play,” Dineen said. “We all have worked so hard so and put so much effort to the game and I love the payoff. I love that Free State kids rep the team from their hometown.”

During the visit Dineen met with some of the Kansas coaches and spent time around Clint Bowen. The Kansas defensive coordinator has known the Dineen family for a long time and recruited Joe and Jay.

“I got to talk to coach Bowen and it is always good to talk to him,” he said.

This week Dineen also added to his scholarship total when Kansas State extended one. Dineen said he isn’t in a hurry to make a decision.

“I have no idea on when I will make a decision,” Dineen said. “But I just want to know I’d be happy at the school I pick.”