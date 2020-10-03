JayhawkSlant - Jay Dineen happy to see fans in the stadium

Jay Dineen has been going to Kansas football games for a long time. Growing up in Lawrence and attending Free State, he also watched his brother Joe, play for the Jayhawks.

That made the season opener against Coastal Carolina even more different since Dineen has never seen the stadium without fans.

Against Oklahoma State the University is going to allow 10,000 fans to watch the game and Dineen is glad to see the change.

“Game one was really weird not having my family there who is from Lawrence,” he said. “Not having anybody in the stands. So, I'm excited to get everybody back in. I think they said 10,000 so that's exciting. Have the band in there, get some noise going. Feel like it's a home game.”

Dineen won’t have an easy job today facing a talented backfield with Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown. Both have big play capability and will be a threat against the Jayhawks.

“He's (Hubbard) very patient,” Dineen said. “He reads defenses really well when he gets the ball. He finds the hole really well. He hits it hard and he's a tough guy to bring down. That's probably good. We're going to have to get all 11 people to the ball and tackle him.”

Dineen also talked about facing Jalon Daniels in practice and what problems he sees after two games with the defense. Watch Dineen’s interview with the media.