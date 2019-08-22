“They told me I needed to lose some weight, so that's what I took time to do,” Dineen said. “I've lost a lot of weight. They told me I need to work on my speed, so I tried to get faster because I knew I could play downhill.”

But things didn’t come easy. His freshman season he tore his meniscus and while sitting out he gained weight. Going into the season the coaches told him he needed to change his body and he did.

Earlier in the week Kansas head coach Les Miles mentioned Jay Dineen as a player who was standing out on defense. Dineen has waited the last two years to show what he can do and now he is getting his chance.

As a freshman he redshirted and last season he saw action on special teams. Those two years he learned a lot about the linebacker position watching his older brother, Joe, who is now with the Denver Broncos.

“Really I watched the way he leads,” Dineen said. “He led by example and communicating. I learned just from him being one of the better linebackers in the nation. You wouldn't have known that unless you looked at the stats because he was very humble. He is a very team-first type of guy and that's kind of what I'm taking away from it.”

Dineen was an all-state selection coming out of Free State. He didn’t get any time on the field at linebacker his first two years in the program, but he is hoping that changes this season.

“Last year we had great linebackers in Keith and Joe,” he said. “I knew after they left, I was going to get the opportunity to show that I could play. Now I just have to show the new coaches and new staff that I'm able to.”

Overall the Jayhawks will feature a group of linebackers that are inexperienced. Last year Dineen and Loneker combined to play 1586 snaps and 215 tackles. Now, a new group will have step up and grow into leaders.

“We're actually a very close group,” Dineen said of the linebackers. “In our room, we are always joking around with each other and laugh. Cooper Root is really coming on. He's playing both the Mike and Will (position), and he's very smart. Gavin Potter, a true freshman, is going to come in and help us a lot. He is a very physical linebacker.

“Kyron and Dru are going to be the vets. They're going to get us going. They know what they're doing. They're very smart. I think that's our big thing, all the linebackers are very smart, and they know what they're doing.”

The Dineen family has produced a lot of football players and one more is coming with the youngest, Jet. November 2nd will be a big day with the family when Kansas plays host to Kansas State. Jax Dineen, a standout at Free State last year, will suit up against Jay. He signed with Kansas State in February.

“I've always told him (Jax) I'll love him every day of the year but one.,” Dineen said. “The whole family has the whole house divided thing going on. It is fun. The smack talking probably won't happen until that week, and then we'll have fun with it. I want to see him succeed. He wants to see me succeed.”