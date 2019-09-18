Last year there was a Dineen getting a lot of snaps, but it wasn't Jay. Against Boston College Jay Dineen got a chance to show what he can do on the field at linebacker.

The Free State product was in the Boston College backfield several times. Dineen talked about making the most of his opportunity and the style of Boston College fit his strengths.

He also talked about the fact he might be trying to tackle his brother when the Jayhawks play Kansas State. But that's no big deal, he said they've been tangling since they were little.