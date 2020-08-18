JayhawkSlant - Jayden Jones plans to visit Kansas soon

“I’ve been talking with the coaches a lot,” Jones said. “I have been talking with Coach Miles and Coach Diribe. You could say we're just building a strong relationship.”

Last month Jones decided to open-up his recruiting and the Jayhawks were already sitting near the top of his list.

Jayden Jones has always been a top target of the Kansas coaches, even when he was committed to North Texas.

Jones, a defensive end, from Pantego Christian in Texas, has stayed in contact with Uzo-Diribe. The Jayhawks outside linebackers coach has been recruiting Jones for a long time dating back months ago.

“We're texting every day and we're not always talking about football,” Jones said. “We talk about his personal life and my personal life. We're always checking on each other so we're building a pretty strong relationship.”

Jones said the ability to take official visits hasn’t taken away from the whole recruiting process. In the future he will take visits to certain schools with his family so they can see the surroundings, although they can’t meet with coaches.

He’s also been able to do virtual meetings.

“I did a virtual visit about two weeks ago with Kansas,” he said. “Me and my parents met with the coaching staff. We did a tour, talked about out some things like academics, weightlifting, and training. I did one before that with just me and Coach Diribe. We did a Zoom call and we talked about schemes and the defense.”

Jones said Kansas, Colorado, and Washington State are the schools recruiting him the hardest. In the upcoming days he plans to take a trip to see two of the schools on that list.

“We're probably going to look at my top schools and then we're going to visit on our own,” he said. “We can check out the campus by ourselves and walk around. I guess it’s like taking a vacation out to Kansas and Colorado, and see what it's like living there.”