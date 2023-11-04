The Jayhawks held on for a 28-21 win over Iowa State in Ames and that marked the first time the program will finish with a winning record since 2008. Lance Leipold was asked what that means for the program. “This team keeps chipping away at knocking down barriers and things that haven't been done in our program for a long time,” Leipold said. “I can't tell you how proud I am of them. Tough place to play. Matt's got a heck of a team and it was a good football game, a battle of two teams that played hard and physical.” Just two years the Jayhawks traveled to Ames and were blown out. That shows how the program has progressed since that time. It was a night game in Ames and the Jayhawks trailed 38-0 at the half. The final score was 59-7 and Iowa State had 560 yards of offense. “It's a tough place to come in,” Leipold said. “Two years ago, we came in here and were embarrassed and it was an early measuring stick about how far we needed to come as a program. And so, two plus years later to come back in and be able to do this is another big step for us right now.”

Kansas was in control until Iowa State got their offense going. They trimmed it to a one-score game to 21-18, but they stayed aggressive in their play-calling. Jason Bean faked an option play and found Lawrence Arnold for an 80-yard touchdown that eventually was the game winner. “There's so many things, but one is just confidence in the environment when momentum changes that we haven't flinched. And we found a way and we stayed aggressive. We stayed aggressive. Andy stayed aggressive calling right after the touchdown.” Leipold said they talked about taking the deep shot because Iowa State would be looking for the run. Add to that Leipold said they were not running the ball much against the Cyclones defense. “We figured that deep shot was going to be play action and we're going to take one,” Leipold said. “Because we figured that they think we're going to run the ball, try to milk some clock and do some things and to stay aggressive. And our mentality was going to be important. And to think you're going to run the ball enough to run the clock out wasn't going to happen.” There was a scary moment when Bean was tackled by his leg and laid on the grass. He eventually got up and made it to the sideline but had to miss a play. True freshman Cole Ballard entered the game and Leipold said he was initially concerned about Bean’s health. “I was pretty worried,” he said. “I mean, we got a true freshman that's played like five snaps against Missouri State. We’re on the road, a Big 12, close game and hasn't played in two months. But again, Cole gets in there, even for a one playing, doesn't flinch. He's got ice in his veins.”

