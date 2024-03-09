Kansas was taken apart by Houston in the 76-46 loss. The Jayhawks scored their lowest point total of the season as Houston controlled the game from tipoff.

The Jayhawks were cold out of the gates, going 1-of-8 from the field to start the game as Houston got out to a 9-2 start. Baylor transfer LJ Cryer hit a three to put the Cougars up 14-4 after a miscommunication between Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris.

A few seconds later, Bill Self burned his second timeout when Emanuel Sharp buried a triple to make it 19-4 with 11:28 to go in the first half. Houston was out to an 8-for-15 start from the field while Kansas stumbled, going 1-of-12.

Things did not change for awhile as Harris and Adams were the only Jayhawks to score through the 29-9 start Houston was out to. Self used his third timeout with 7:16 to go in the half.

It took Kansas 10 three-point attempts to finally see one fall as Furphy cut the lead to 18. However, the next possession, he thought he was fouled on an attempt, which led to a fast break dunk for Houston to go back up by 22.

The Jayhawks just reached 20 points in the first half as KJ Adams made two late free throws to bring the game to its' halftime score at 40-21. The Jayhawks had 10 turnovers and six made field goals in the rough showing.

The second half did not get better for Kansas. Houston got up by as many as 29. Kevin McCullar did not take the floor with Kansas down by as much as they were given his injury situation.

Things went from bad to worse as Hunter Dickinson left the court holding his shoulder in obvious pain with 11:08 to go and down by 23.

Kansas, while not playing nearly their best, also could not catch a break. They played sound defense that included a blocked shot and a deflection in the final 10 seconds of the shot clock. It was all for nothing when Damian Dunn banked in a three just before the shot clock expired.

The Jayhawks could not do anything offensively throughout the second half and eventually fell 76-46.