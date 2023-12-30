After a slow start, Kansas controlled the game against Wichita State on its way to a 86-67 win. The three freshmen, Elmarko Jackson, Johnny Furphy and Jamari McDowell all scored at least six points.

The Jayhawks got off to a quick 8-2 lead behind Dajuan Harris' two three-pointers. He shot them with little hesitation to begin his night.

Harris was the only consistent offensive force for Kansas for the first eight minutes of the game, as the Shockers got it to 10-9 as the both teams struggled to get the lid off of the basket early.

After Kansas made four free throws, Wichita State tied it up at 14 by way of a Dalen Ridgnal three-pointer. In the next minute however, Jackson scored at the rim twice. First with an off-balanced layup, then with a power dunk in transition to make it 18-14 at the under-eight timeout.

Jackson capped off his individual 7-0 run with a corner three to make it 21-14. Both Kansas and Wichita State started to play better offense as Hunter Dickinson got it going inside, getting into double figures by finishing his own miss on two different occasions.

The Shockers were within striking distance with a balanced attack, as Colby Rogers had seven points as they trailed 31-22.

Kevin McCullar scored the next four points for Kansas, and then Furphy made a three while being fouled to make it 38-24. He missed the free throw, but it was still a crucial play for the Jayhawks.

KJ Adams then made a free throw, and moments later took it coast-to-coast for a slam. The sequence secured halftime momentum as they Jayhawks went in up 43-27.

Kansas came out to start the second half on a mission. Dickinson and Jackson both drained threes, followed by a McCullar layup to make it 51-27 at the 18:42 mark, forcing a Wichita State timeout.

Dickinson continued to play well in the low post as Kansas kept the Shockers at an arm's length. Adams scored four more points on Kansas' way to a 59-36 lead with 14:14 to go.

McCullar made his 20th straight free throw to put Kansas up by 28, the largest lead of the game, but the Shockers steadily brought it back to 20 at the under eight timeout.

Dickinson and McCullar moved their totals up to 19 and 18 respectfully, but Wichita State brought the game within 16. However, a 7-0 Kansas run was capped off with Dickinson draining a corner three to make it 82-59 at the under-four timeout.

The Jayhawks coasted the rest of the way and got a chance to empty their bench, as they won 86-67.