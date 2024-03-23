After an entertaining first half in which both Kansas and Gonzaga were matching each other basket-for-basket, the Jayhawks let the game get away from them in the second half, falling 89-68. The loss marks the second straight year in which Kansas was eliminated in the Round of 32.

It was all Gonzaga to start things off as Anton Watson scored four of the first six points of the game to guide the Bulldogs to a 6-0 start. Kansas head coach Bill Self called a timeout with 17:54 to try and settle his players down.

The two players in Kansas' starting lineup without any March Madness experience were the ones to settle the Jayhawks into the game. First it was Johnny Furphy, who scored six straight out of the timeout with a three and an and-one. Then Nicolas Timberlake buried a contested three to keep the momentum going.

By the time the first media timeout rolled around, it was 13-10 Kansas.

The high scoring affair continued as both offenses were filling it up. Dajuan Harris made a three for Kansas and KJ Adams moved his total up to six as Kansas took a 22-18 lead into the under-12 timeout. For the second straight game, the Jayhawks were scoring at a higher rate than normal.

Both teams cooled down over the next four minutes as Gonzaga tied the game back up at 24. There was a lot of up-and-down, fast-paced sequences over the four minutes, but the biggest play was when Graham Ike of Gonzaga fouled Dajuan Harris, giving him his second personal foul.

After Harris made a floater in the lane, Gonzaga went on a 9-1 run to force Self's second timeout with 5:11 to go in the first half as the Jayhawks trailed 33-27.

The last 5:11 of the half was unbelievably fast paced. The referees did not blow their whistle for the under four timeout until there was 1.2 seconds left on the clock. During this time, Hunter Dickinson made two threes to increase his total to 13 and Furphy also added a triple as the Jayhawks went into halftime up 44-43.

Timberlake made a three to start the second half, but the Jayhawks got too reliant on the the outside shooting as Furphy missed two from deep to start the half. Gonzaga meanwhile got out to a 56-49 lead and forced Self to call his third timeout with 16:09 to go.

The Bulldogs started to pull away as they got hot offensively and the Jayhawks went cold. Gonzaga was up 66-53 with exactly 12 minutes to go as Kansas was stagnant on offense.

After a three from Ben Gregg, Self used his final timeout as Kansas went down 71-53. The bleeding continued after the timeout however, as Gonzaga expanded their lead to 80-53.

The Kansas offense could not buy a basket as the clock continued to wind down on their season. After Timberlake's three to start the half, the Jayhawks did not make another until the 5:04 mark as Parker Braun made the shot.

The game ended in sleepy fashion as Gonzaga was content to wind down the clock, winning 89-68.