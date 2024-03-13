The absence of both Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson was evident as the Jayhawks dropped their opening game of the Big 12 Tournament to Cincinnati 72-52. KJ Adams was the biggest positive for Kansas, scoring 22 points in the loss.

Adams was the one to get the thin Jayhawks started, scoring two of the first three field goals for Kansas as the game got out to a 7-7 start.

The Jayhawks played their starting five through the first eight minutes, finally substituting Jamari McDowell into the game off the bench with 11:03 left to go in the first half. The Bearcats went up 19-11 in that time by way of three pointers from Day-Day Thomas and Jizzle James.

The Jayhawks still got some positivity despite going down 27-18. Elmarko Jackson had a big time dunk in transition, and fellow freshman McDowell scored four points immediately upon checking in and Adams continued to play well during McCullar and Dickinson's absence.

However, it seemed for every positive play the Jayhawks put together, there were two negative plays to go along with it. McDowell and Nicolas Timberlake missed three-pointers that did not hit the rim as the Jayhawks went 0-for-8 from deep in the first half.

Dajuan Harris turned the ball over three times and shot just 2-of-6 from the floor. Johnny Furphy scored Kansas' fourth point, but disappeared for the rest of the first half as Cincinnati took a 38-25 lead into the locker room.

The second half got off to a much better start for Kansas as they scored the first seven points. The T-Mobile Center looked like it would be pretty quiet, but the Kansas fans made a lot of noise before a Cincinnati possession that helped inspire Kansas, as on the subsequent possession McDowell made the first Kansas three of the game to cut it to 38-32 and force a Cincinnati timeout.

Adams kept the crowd on their feet as he scored the next six points to bring the Jayhawks within two. However, they missed numerous chances to tie the game as Cincinnati led 43-38 at the under 12 media timeout.

The Jayhawks did not have enough gas to keep the comeback going, as Cincinnati finally made a three-pointer that was then followed by a second that put the Bearcats up 53-42.

After a basket from Harris, Cincinnati scored the next five points to put the nail in the coffin as Self called his last timeout with 5:46 to play.



The Bearcats poured it on the rest of the way, showing no mercy as they won 72-52.