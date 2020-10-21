JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks extend offer to Jayson Gilliom

Jayson Gilliom just picked up an offer from Kansas, but he isn’t a new name on their recruiting board. The defensive back from Georgia has been on the Jayhawks radar for a long time.

He has been talking to safeties Jordan Peterson since the spring and over the weekend picked up an offer.

“I've been talking to coach Peterson a lot,” Gilliom said. “I really like him. I liked the vibe I get from him. I like what he's told me and how he coaches. I have a really, good relationship with Coach Peterson.

Gilliom said he has been talking with Peterson since March and has also talked with Chevis Jackson. The Kansas staff knew about Gilliom because North Gwinnett’s head coach Bill Stewart reached out to them.

Most of Gilliom’s film is at cornerback where he plays in high school. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds college coaches have told him he could play corner or safety. The Kansas staff is looking more at the safety spot.

“Coach Peterson likes my size and my ability to cover,” he said. “He also believes I'm big enough to come up and fill the run too. He sees me in multiple ways as a safety.”

Gilliom has a good source of information when it comes to the Kansas program. He’s close friends with Trey Staley who is committed to the Jayhawks.