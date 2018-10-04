When you look at West Virginia the first thing most do is find their offensive statistics. That's what the Mountaineers under Dana Holgorsen have been known for.

But not this year.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has their defense at the top in scoring defense in the Big 12.

"The things that sticks out to me is they're leading the Big 12 in scoring defense averaging a little under 18 points a game," said Kansas head coach David Beaty. "That doesn't surprise me. The coach they got there, I think he's one of the better ones in the game and he does a great job. "

One player who has made a difference is Kenny Bigelow a 6-foot-4, 307 pound defensive tackle who anchors the defensive line.

"He is a big player up front for them," Beaty said. "He's the nose; take a look at him if you want to see a guy that's got some activity to him. He's a good player."