Jayhawks facing powerful offense, improved West Virginia defense
When you look at West Virginia the first thing most do is find their offensive statistics. That's what the Mountaineers under Dana Holgorsen have been known for.
But not this year.
Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has their defense at the top in scoring defense in the Big 12.
"The things that sticks out to me is they're leading the Big 12 in scoring defense averaging a little under 18 points a game," said Kansas head coach David Beaty. "That doesn't surprise me. The coach they got there, I think he's one of the better ones in the game and he does a great job. "
One player who has made a difference is Kenny Bigelow a 6-foot-4, 307 pound defensive tackle who anchors the defensive line.
"He is a big player up front for them," Beaty said. "He's the nose; take a look at him if you want to see a guy that's got some activity to him. He's a good player."
Same old story with the West Virginia offense
West Virginia ranks ninth in the country in total offense. They are led by Will Grier at quarterback, who is getting early mentions in the Heisman race.
While Grier gets the headlines the wide receivers catching the balls have stood out to Beaty.
"Those guys are strong receivers," Beaty said. "If you get a chance to watch the game from last week they make some contested plays. Guys are hanging all over them, and they still made the play. I think that's the thing that sticks out about this group more than anything is how strong they are, very strong guys."
Then of course there is Grier. He's second in the country in passing yards per game at 371. In his 15 starts at West Virginia he has thrown for more than 300 yards 13 times.
"The quarterback is super special, really good player," Beaty said of Grier. "He can move around, too. His future is going to be so bright, but the guy moves around so well."
Torneden on facing the West Virginia offense
Defensive back Bryce Torneden knows they will have to ready to face another high-powered offense. Last week they played Oklahoma State who ranks sixth in the nation in total offense and West Virginia is right behind them at nine.
Both teams like to play a fast-pace style and going against Oklahoma State last week could give the Jayhawks an early look at what to expect from West Virginia.