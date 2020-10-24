JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks fall again to Kansas State

Kansas State took advantage of its special teams play Saturday in the first half to build an early lead and top Kansas 55-14 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Despite the loss, true freshman Jalon Daniels, making his third-career start, posted career highs in passing (207 yards) and rushing (27) yards, while scoring on two running touchdowns in his first Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

But Kansas State’s special teams were too much to overcome for the Jayhawks. Phillip Brooks had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns in the first half and Blake Lynch had two field goals to give the Wildcats a 34-7 lead over the Jayhawks at halftime. The Kansas defense had a strong start to the game, despite the early hole.

The Jayhawks forced two punts and two field goals in the game’s first 30 minutes and contained the Kansas State offense for much of the half. The Wildcats had just 150 yards of total offense in the first half, while Kansas gained 147 yards. The Jayhawks got on the board in the second quarter when Daniels scampered in from eight yards out for the first rushing touchdown of his career.