The Jayhawks came up on the losing end in Kevin McCullar's first game back from injury as Baylor took care of business at home 82-74. McCullar and Hunter Dickinson each had 20 in the loss.

The game started as a battle of the centers, as Yves Missi scored the first four points for Baylor and Dickinson scored the first six for Kansas. Baylor came out in a 1-3-1 zone, which led KJ Adams to collect two of Kansas' first three assists.

The Jayhawks assisted on each of their first five field goals, knocking Baylor out of their zone defense. The Bears switched to a man-to-man defense and it started to work out for them as Kansas came up empty on the next four trips.

The Jayhawks eventually made their mark against the man-to-man defense after Baylor went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-12 lead. Both teams were playing evenly, but it did not matter if it was Dickinson or Parker Braun on Missi, he was getting where he needed to go offensively, scoring his ninth point at the 7:37 mark in the first half.

The basket forced Bill Self to call a timeout with his team trailing 23-18. After the timeout, Kansas scored the next six points with two baskets from Dajuan Harris and one from Dickinson. However, Baylor responded by scoring the next eight to go up 31-24.

The Jayhawks climbed back into the game as they trailed just 35-34 at the intermission. Harris scored four more points.

McCullar also made his presence known as he got a steal that ended with him scoring in transition. It was a play in which he might have dunked, but he just went for the layup. He lightly hobbled on the way back and did not return for the rest of the 2:36 remaining in the half. He was still bouncing up and down on the bench to try and put weight on the knee after getting a quick look from athletic trainer Bill Cowgill.

McCullar looked unbothered to start the second half, scoring on a pull-up jumper and running through a passing lane for an easy layup to put Kansas in the lead. After Dickinson once again scored inside, Baylor burned a timeout trailing 40-37 with 17:34 to go.

Jayden Nunn made his second three-pointer of the game after the timeout to tie things up at 40.

After the game was tied at 44, Jalen Bridges made a three that was the start of a 12-4 run for the Bears. Nunn scored seven of those points as Baylor moved their lead up to eight at the 12-minute mark.

The run was not over after the timeout as Baylor scored four more to make it 60-48. Elmarko Jackson made his first three since Jan. 30 to stop the run, but it was erased after Ray Dennis got a steal and scored through a foul.

Jackson made another three and then a 15-footer to move his total to eight and get the Jayhawks back into the game. They had it within six at 70-64, but Missi scored inside once again to move the Bears' lead to eight at the last media timeout.

Harris got a steal and score to bring Kansas within four with just over a minute left to play, but that was as close as it got down the stretch as Baylor made their free throws and closed out the game, ending 82-74.