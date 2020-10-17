JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks fall to West Virginia 38-17

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite a fast start and an early lead, Kansas fell to West Virginia 38-17 Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium. With the loss, KU fell to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference. WVU improved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season. Coming off a bye, the Jayhawks came ready to play against the Mountaineers.

For the second consecutive road game, Kansas scored on its opening possession when redshirt freshman Jacob Borcila connected on a 41-yard field goal with 11:41 on the clock to give KU an early 3-0 lead. On the offense’s next series, junior quarterback Miles Kendrick connected on a 43-yard pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment in the end zone for a touchdown. Borcila made the PAT to put the Jayhawks ahead 10-0 with 9:31 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Mountaineers responded with two-straight touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead with just more than three minutes remaining in the first half. West Virginia intercepted a Kendrick pass and had enough time to tack on a field goal before halftime. At the intermission, WVU led KU by a score of 17-10. West Virginia eventually extended its lead to 38-10 in the fourth quarter.